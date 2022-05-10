INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 activity is up again, with Indiana seeing its fourth consecutive week of rising activity.
That being said, the rise continues to be small and slow, as the state still enjoys relatively low virus activity.
Indiana averaged 762 new cases of COVID-19 per day over the last week, another increase from 560 cases per day a week ago.
Cases have been rising for four consecutive weeks now, going from 237 per day, to 398 per day, to 560 and now to 762.
Still, those numbers are ticking up from where they were at all-time lows and have not started sharply shooting up at this time. Even at 560 cases per day, that rate is still fairly historically low.
However, current case counts are also likely lower than they would have been in similar situations in the past due to the rise of at-home testing and results that may not be reported to labs or health care facilities.
Indiana is also seeing its hospitalization numbers tick up slightly too, with 280 patients in treatment for COVID-19, up from 254 a week ago.
Hospitalization numbers are up a bit, but that figure still remains only slightly elevated from the state's all-time low, so the situation statewide remains in fairly good shape.
The state is only seeing about one death per day from COVID-19 right now and that has not changed more than plus or minus one in recent weeks.
Nationally, cases have been on the increase through April and May, with the northeast still being one of the U.S.'s main hotspots for new case activity. The Midwest has been somewhat quieter, although Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota have been showing increasing case rates.
At the worst points back in January, Indiana had more than 14,000 cases per day being recorded, had more than 3,500 people hospitalized and was experiencing upwards of 75 deaths attributable to COVID per day.
That huge surge brought on by the extremely infectious omicron variant infected hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers over the winter, although the widespread virus may have also been its spring undoing as recoveries left those many Hoosiers with a natural immunity that may be helping hold off new infections in the first half of 2022.
Whether that trend holds long-term is an open question. It's possible that fading immunity levels and colder weather could bring back new surges later this year, though for now the situation continues to run mostly low, especially with summer weather on the way as the virus was less prevalent in both summer 2020 and 2021.
