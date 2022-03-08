INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 deaths had remained stubbornly high to start 2021 but are now finally starting to drop more rapidly as the state continues to see near-record-low cases.
Activity isn't quite as low as the best-ever June 2021 when cases dropped to about 200 per day statewide, but it's getting closer every day.
Over the past week, Indiana averaged just 422 new cases of COVID-19 per day, a far cry from the more than 14,000 per day at the worst point of the omicron variant surge in mid-January.
Those are the lowest numbers since July 2021 when the delta variant of the virus had just started to arrive in the state and case counts began creeping upward.
Hospitalizations have also continued to drop off, with just 590 people currently in treatment for COVID-19 across the state, also the lowest figures seen since July 2021. Numbers have come down 83% from the all-time high in January at just over 3,500 patients in care at the same time.
Average daily deaths have finally dropped off, averaging just 18 per day over the last seven days after hanging around 50 per day for most of February.
Those figures are the best the state has seen since August 2021 — a little later than cases and hospitalizations because deaths are a lagging indicator that lag the faster-moving metrics by three to four weeks.
As a sign of that improvement, the four-county only had one newly recorded death over the past week after spanning numerous weeks this winter in the double digits every seven days.
That one death occurred in Noble County, its 152nd all time, on Feb. 22 and was a person in their 70s, according to state demographic information.
To date in Noble County, six deaths have been among a resident in their 40s, nine were people in their 50s, 25 people in their 60s, 8 people in their 70s and 74 at 80 or older.
As the state heads into spring with COVID-19 activity running at low levels, it's possible Indiana could see very little virus for a few months.
The past two years, COVID numbers dropped during warmer weather months while surging in winter months, suggesting the virus may see seasonal ups and downs like influenza.
That could change, however, if new variants or mutations emerge, although after the emergence and rapid spread of omicron around Christmas and the month following, there's been no immediate sign of that on the horizon.
The omicron variant led to literal hundreds of thousands of cases in about a four-week span, but that widespread assault by the virus may actually be partly why cases are so low now as it infected so many people so quickly it burned out transmission lines and left a large chunk of the population with a natural immunity.
Natural immunity from COVID-19 has been shown to fade over time — about 66,000 Hoosiers have suffered a second infection after having it once before — but should provide durable protection for at last a span of multiple months.
Statewide vaccination efforts have essentially ground to a halt in recent weeks, with few shots given on a weekly basis. Vaccine distribution never really increased even when omicron was surging causing thousands upon thousands of cases per day and it appears extremely unlikely to pick up in any appreciable way now that virus activity is so low.
