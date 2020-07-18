LAGRANGE — For decades, the LaGrange County 4-H Fair has closed out its weeklong celebration of kids, animals, and all things 4-H with an annual support auction.
Kids who spend a lot of time, and sometimes money, raising animals to show at the annual fair got a chance to recoup some of those expenses, and sometimes, put a little money for college in a saving account, by walking in the auction ring with their project.
But this year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the auction has been canceled. But fair board members knowing how important that show of support is to many 4-H club members created a new means of financial support for the kids by starting a sign-up sheet.
Brandon Mauck, chairman of the auction, said he understands that the pandemic has created hard times for many businesses and organizations who traditionally support 4-H club members by participating in the auction. But with the auction being canceled, Mauck and other fair board members started looking for a new way to allow community members to show their support for the 4-H kids. So Mauck and others created a support program where people who wish can simply make a donation to 4-H, and those funds will then be directed to club members.
“First off, we have a wonderful community and we have great support for the fair. Our auction is well supported,” Mauck said. “I know the economy has been difficult for a lot of businesses, and I also know that the kids still put in the time into their projects, still put in a lot of money in order to do the projects. So I just thought if there is just a way to do something to give the buyers the chance to support the kids they want to, we could make that happen.”
Mauck said once the fair board understood a typical fair auction would be impossible to stage in the midst of a pandemic, the board started looking for alternatives. They looked at what other communities were doing and talked about moving to an online auction, but in the end, decided that wasn’t practical here. Instead, the board opted to host a program where people could simply make a donation to 4-H, and if they want, direct that donation to a particular 4-H club member.
“It’s more of a pen and paper thing. And, yeah, it’s going to create more leg work for me, but I just wanted to give the community a chance to support the kids if they were willing and able this year,” he explained.
Every club member who completed a project that would normally be in the auction – rabbits, poultry, swine, goats, started calf, beef, dairy beef, lambs – would have their name placed on the list, and that list would be sent out to members of the community.
“It’s going to be a big list, with the kid’s name and the names of their parents. If you want to give a kid $25, you write $25 beside his name,” Mauck said.
The program also will offer supporters the option to support several club members or every club member. The completed list will be mailed out to community members who’ve participated in the annual within the last three years. It also will be placed on the Purdue University LaGrange County Extension Service website as well as referenced on the LaGrange County 4-H Fair Facebook page.
Mauck said he’ll wait two or three weeks before shutting down the program. Board members will then start collecting the money and finally distribute it to 4-H club members.
Mauck said anyone wishing to contribute should make checks payable to the “4-H Fair Livestock Auction.”
He said he understands that this has been a difficult year for many people in the business community who may not be able to participate as generously as they have in past years. The auction chair said he’s already heard back from several buyers who’ve told him they think this new program is a great idea.
“If you can help, great, if not, hopefully in the future you can support us again,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.