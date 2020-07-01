INDIANAPOLIS — Noble County saw a double-digit increase in new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while other area counties saw very little activity.
As of the Indiana State Department of Health's noon update, Noble County increased 13 cases to 447 overall. That broke a steak of four days of single-digit increases after Noble County had a 13-case increase back on June 26.
Noble County's activity had slowed in recent weeks after experiencing some sharper increases earlier in June.
Last week, Kendallville large summer day camp, Camp Wethonkitha, was shuttered after a camper who had a family member test positive for COVID-19 started exhibiting cold-like symptoms. On Monday, the camp announced that camper also tested positive for the virus.
All camp staff and campers were encouraged to get free testing in Kendallville on Monday, so it's unclear whether the mid-week rise in cases is connected.
Elsewhere around the four-county area there was little new COVID-19 activity. LaGrange County, which had added hundreds of cases in June, added just three new cases on Wednesday, while DeKalb County increased two. Steuben County was unchanged from the day prior.
The first day of July continued Indiana's statewide trend of lower numbers, as the state added 358 cases total and eight deaths.
June was a positive sign for Indiana, which saw its average daily case average by about 31% compared to May and average daily deaths were about cut in half. Hospitalizations statewide have also remained in steady decline, while hospital capacity remains strong.
All in all, the signs statewide all pointed toward continued positive progress, allowing Gov. Eric Holcomb to announce Wednesday that all of Indiana will advance a half step to a so-named "Stage 4.5" of Indiana's Back on Track reopening plan effective Saturday.
The state is freezing capacity limits on certain businesses as part of the half step, but allowing outdoor events and larger gatherings to move forward.
Holcomb and Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said recent upticks in statewide cases and hospitalizations, as well as increases in COVID-19 activity in other states gave them reason to slow down a bit before hitting a full reopen, which is now possible on July 18.
