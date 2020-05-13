INDIANAPOLIS — For the second day in a row and third time in the last four days, Noble County has recorded a COVID-19 death.
Noble County logged another death as of Wednesday's report from the Indiana State Department of Health, taking the total to 17 overall. Noble County had deaths reported on Sunday and Tuesday as well.
The county continues to battle outbreaks in two nursing homes, accounting for most of the current COVID-19 activity in the area. No information was immediately available about the person who died.
Noble County added another six cases in Wednesday's report, increasing to 142 overall. Steuben County also added three cases to 65 total, while LaGrange and DeKalb counties were unchanged at 41 and 24 cases, respectively.
Neither of those three other counties had new deaths. LaGrange and Steuben stand at two each, while DeKalb County has had one to date.
Although the local deaths continue growing, statewide COVID-19 cases have been in decline for the last few days, while deaths are holding stable over the last few days.
The number of new cases logged Wednesday was only 346, the lowest mark since April 22. However, that number came on a lower-than-lately approximately 3,600 tests. Still, the number of positives per test was only about 9.7%, lower than the statewide all-time average of about 16.5% positive rate.
The state added another 38 deaths, showing very stable numbers over the week. With the exception of one day, the daily death toll has held stable in the 30s.
Even still, the death rate among known COVID-19 cases still ticked up slightly, sitting at 5.8% of all confirmed cases. Total deaths sit at 1,482 since March 16.
About 91% of the 1,482 deaths are among people age 60 and older, with just about half of all deaths attributed to people 80 years old and older.
Elsewhere in the region, Allen County has 877 total cases, Elkhart County has logged 549, Kosciusko County has had 48 and Whitley County has logged 23. Allen County has had 60 deaths, with 21 in Elkhart County and one each in Kosciusko and Whitley counties.
