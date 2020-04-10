ANGOLA — The Steuben County Board of Health will hold a meeting on Wednesday.
“We have made to decision to have a health board meeting in a hybrid format,” said Steuben County Chief Environmental Health Specialist Alicia van Ee. “This will include some staff in our department on a conference call with the health board members calling in.”
The conference call can support up to 32 call-in lines. The phone number to call in 668-4609 prior to the 7 p.m. meeting.
The Steuben County Health Board meets four times a year. The next scheduled meeting is July 15.
Due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, the health department office, located in the Steuben Community Center, is currently closed to the public, but continues to provide necessary services digitally, such as well permit applications. The health department’s email address is healthdept@co.steuben.in.us.
The health department can be contacted by phone at 668-1000, ext. 1500.
The Steuben County Health Department is dedicated to the purpose of promoting, protecting and maintaining public health for all residents and visitors in Steuben County. Through community education and addressing public health issues, the department provides health services devoted to the promotion of a healthy population and safe environment.
