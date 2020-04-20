Older Hoosiers are testing positive for coronavirus at higher rates than their share of the population and the mortality rate for those diagnosed is high, accounting for about 9-in-10 of total deaths in the state so far.
It's why health officials continue to stress the importance of taking precautions to avoid spreading coronavirus to high-risk communities and why cases of COVID-19 in places like nursing homes raise major alarms with public health leaders.
As of Monday, approximately 36.6% of diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana were for people age 60 and above.
That's higher than ratio of older Hoosiers in the Indiana population.
Across the U.S., about 22.8% of the population is age 60 or older. In Indiana, the ratio is slightly lower at 22%.
Across northeast Indiana, the proportion of 60-plus residents ranges is slightly lower in some counties, while higher in others.
LaGrange County, with high birth rates due to the large Amish population, has the overall youngest population, with only 19.4% of residents being 60 and older. Allen County, a growing county with Indiana's second-largest city attracting young adults, is second lowest at 19.8% 60-plus.
Elsewhere in the region, the makeup of older Hoosiers is 21.7% in Noble County, 21.8% in DeKalb County, 24.3% in Whitley County and 26.4% in Steuben County, the oldest county among the six.
With a median age of 43.7, Steuben County is tied for the 11th oldest of Indiana's 92 counties. LaGrange County, at a median age of 31.8, is the third youngest in the state, while Allen County at 36.1 is the ninth youngest.
Median ages for the other counties are Whitley, 41.4; DeKalb, 39.2; and Noble, 39.1.
The percentage of COVID-19-positive seniors is likely higher than the proportion of the population in part because of statewide testing practices.
In the earlier days when tests were scarce, coronavirus tests were being conserved for high-priority cases, namely people who were suffering serious symptoms and in need of hospitalization.
Even today, as testing capacity has increased, tests are given to people most likely thought to be sick.
Because of that testing procedure and because older people are more likely to have serious symptoms, it's likely that the older age group is being tested at a higher ratio than other age groups.
The Indiana State Department of Health only currently breaks down age demographics for positive cases and deaths and not for people tested, so it's unknown how many people 60-plus have been tested for COVID-19.
That being said, the mortality rate for older Hoosiers known to have the virus is currently very high.
As of Monday, 509 people 60 and older have died from COVID-19, accounting for 89.4% of the total 569 deaths in the state.
With 4,277 cases and 509 deaths, that's a mortality rate of 11.9% for older Hoosiers.
Again, that mortality rate is likely a high-end ceiling of whatever the true rate may be, as it only accounts for people who have been tested and tested positive for COVID-19. It is possible that some people who are sick with minor symptoms were told to isolate at home and recover and ultimately were not tested or that people have carried the virus asymptomatically.
However, as older people are more susceptible to complications from the virus on account of their age and if they have underlying conditions — again, more prevalent in older people than young — it's likely that more seniors would be tested and found positive with COVID-19 more often compared to younger age groups where risks are lower.
The mortality rate for older populations is even more noteworthy when compared to people younger than 60, as the death rate for that grouping in Indiana is only 0.8% by comparison.
Despite the wide disparity in mortality between younger and older Hoosiers, public health officials still continue to stress social distancing and good hygiene measures are important for everyone, because while a younger person may not become critically ill with COVID-19, the have the capacity to spread it to other people who are far more at risk.
