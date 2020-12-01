ALBION —Rising COVID-19 numbers are leading to the criminal justice system to make some adjustments.
Noble County Community Corrections is pressing pause on onboarding new people into home detention or work release programs due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the county.
It’s not the only adjustment that has happened, either, as courts are changing the way they’re handling cases again, too.
On Monday, Noble County announced that the courthouse would be closed to general walk-in traffic, requiring people needed to visit county offices for services to call ahead and set up an appointment if they need help in-person.
While none of the departments are shutting down, closing the front door is forcing some changes.
First, with community corrections, offenders who have already been sentenced and accepted to programs will be temporarily put on a waiting list to begin serving their sentences until the situation improves, according to an email from the Noble County Probation Department forwarded to attorneys in the county bar association.
“This is in light of the courthouse closing to the public on (Monday) and the current COVID situation,” Assistant Chief Probation Officer Danyel Wagner wrote. “I know this is inconvenient, but this is in an effort to keep our staff and the offenders healthy and safe. There is no way to do an intake or installation and remain socially distant.”
Home detention is a common alternative sentence for low-level offenders who aren’t receiving any prison or jail time but still warrant some additional monitoring as part of their sentence.
Work release is less utilized but involves offenders spending nights and weekends at the Noble County Jail but being let out during the day to attend work shifts, reporting back to the jail after the work day is over.
Noble County Prosecutor Jim Mowery said the pause on new community correction intakes shouldn’t cause any major issues, as those offenders can just start their sentence a little later than they normally would.
That’s coming amid some slowdowns both on the initial charging side and litigation side, too.
Bookings into the Noble County Jail have dropped recently, following a similar trend to this spring when COVID-19 was first coming onto the local scene.
Back in spring, police officers were encouraged to “long-form” minor offenders as opposed to arresting them and taking to them the jail as an effort to help prevent someone from potentially bringing COVID-19 into the lockup.
Courts also slowed temporarily, delaying many non-essential hearings in order to reduce the amount of person-to-person contact in courtrooms.
As the situation improved, courts reopened for mostly normal business in the summer, albeit with changes to the physical layout of the courtroom and special procedures for trials in order to keep people socially distanced and safe.
But courts are now seeing some impact again as the Noble County Courthouse has closed to walk-in traffic, which is in turn affecting courts.
Local courts have also leaned more heavily on virtual hearings as a way to keep people out of the courtroom and Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer said that the recent surge in cases has led him to hold almost all hearings by video conference recently.
“Due to the worsening number, I have conducted almost all my hearing by videoconference since Nov. 16,” Kramer said. “At that time I had made an exception for trials and where we were unable to get an email address or phone number for a self-represented party. I am now conducting all hearings through videoconferencing. The court will continue to function while protecting the health and safety of the litigants and courthouse employees. I have found that courts can conduct fair hearings through this process.”
Outside of video conferencing in Circuit Court, Mowery said Superior Court 1 has asked that litigants not appear if they are simply seeking a continuance on their case and has also moved back to more video conferencing with attorneys, he said.
Judge Steve Hagen in Superior Court 2 has been out, so changes for that court, if any, have not been determined yet, Mowery said. Superior 2 is generally the county’s busiest court as it handles infractions and misdemeanor cases, which make up the bulk of criminal filings in the county.
The good news, however, Mowery said, is that the end of the year is usually a slower time of the year for the courts, so the impacts may not be as great as if the second soft closure was happening at a different time of year.
“One factor that is working in our favor is that this is a notoriously slow time of year for cases to get resolved. All-in-all this will cause some delays, but so long as the closure does not continue for an extended period of time, the impact should not be too extensive,” Mowery said.
