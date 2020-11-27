It took just one month for unemployment rates both locally and across the state to shoot sky high when the state shut down over COVID-19.
It’s taken multiple months for things to return mostly back to normal, but as 2020 closes out, things are mostly back to where they were before the pandemic started.
But with COVID-19 cases at record highs recently causing business disruptions and the reimposition of some restrictions, it’s unclear whether some more turbulence is ahead for the regional economy.
Looking back, the four-county area entered 2020 at record-low levels of joblessness as Indiana, too, was riding high.
The more common complaint was locally wasn’t that workers couldn’t find work but more so that employers couldn’t find employees. Many firms were hiking wages in hopes of stealing workers from competitors as a major labor shortage plagued the region.
Unemployment rates had fallen below 3% early in the year in DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben counties, with Noble County sitting only slightly higher at 3.2%, the same as Indiana’s overall average of 3.2%.
Then the pandemic hit.
In late-March, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a stay-at-home order that, while excepting some “essential businesses,” effectively ordered many others to close their doors temporarily.
That shutdown stayed in place for a little over a month, with Holcomb then announcing the five-stage “Back on Track” reopening plan that started in early May.
Although only in place for about 45 days, the hunker down order inflicted massive economic damage to the state.
First captured in the state’s April unemployment numbers, statewide joblessness shot up to a record 16.9% but rose even higher locally. Manufacturing-heavy LaGrange and Noble counties hit 28.8% and 28.7% unemployment, respectively, while DeKalb County shot up to 21.7% and Steuben County reached 19.8%.
Thousands of jobs were shed as companies laid off or furloughed employees during the shutdown.
Local economic development officials at the time predicted a quick recovery once the state reopened as demand for manufacturing was likely to still be there despite the shutdown.
As it turns out, they were right, although the recovery took several months compared to the downturn which happened almost instantaneously.
“It’s amazing when you think about it that at least LaGrange County was one of the the top five highest March/April of this year and now we’re in the bottom five, it’s amazing how quickly that rebounded,” LaGrange County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Bill Bradley said. “It’s amazing you can see the unemployment rate go up so fast and then come down so fast.”
Unlike the Great Recession of 2008, when the causes of the economic downturn were rooted in deeper, systemic problems, the COVID-19 disruption was from one overt cause and was only ever expected to be temporary.
Government aid to both businesses and everyday people in the form of stimulus checks also injected financial help into the nation to help it weather the short-term problems.
While some sectors like retail and restaurants that are walk-in driven have suffered more lingering effects, manufacturing bounced back very quickly because orders didn’t dry up and demand was very high before the pandemic started.
Think of what happened like a slingshot — the shutdown caused all of that demand to get pent up like pulling back the cord and once things opened back up there was a flood of work to get done in shorter time.
Noble County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Gary Gatman said some producers have been busier than ever and are on pace to set production records following the stay-at-home order.
“We’ve had a growing number of manufacturers, for example, that are having outstanding quarters, better than the pre-pandemic quarters and a number of them are even having record-breaking quarters,” Gatman said. “There are certainly a number of them doing exceedingly well, drive through the Kendallville industrial park, Ligonier or Albion, there are hiring signs on every corner.”
Local counties have also benefited from one unexpected boon of the pandemic — people unable to travel via air or sea have turned to RVs as a way to get their vacations in a safe manner. That’s led to huge demand from the RV industry and its suppliers.
It’s a big turnaround for the industry that was seeing soft sales and lagging numbers in 2019, which was raising questions about whether it was an early indicator of a coming recession.
“As you talk to the RV guys, they want everyone they had back before and more,” Bradley said. “I think that’s true of most of the manufacturing in the four-county area and parts of Fort Wayne.”
“Some of our industries are well-positioned, we’ve got a number of them that are suppliers to the RV industry and that’s going off the charts right now,” Gatman agreed.
With the region now back to “full employment,” an term defined by economists as when a local economy hits what’s viewed as normal levels of unemployment, the problems facing the local economy now are similar to the problems the area was facing at the start of 2020. And that boils down to one main issue — labor shortages.
Employers need more workers than area simply available in the regional workforce.
“We’re seeing more efforts to hire now than when I first started which was only a few weeks before the pandemic,” Gatman said.
As one example, Noble County EDC set up a job board to help workers who were being displaced from the closure of an LSC Communications plant in Kendallville. That job board quickly filled up with more positions than there were workers who were being terminated.
“There’s 25 companies on there, the majority of them are manufacturing, and there are more than 400 jobs on that site,” Gatman said. “That’s a lot of jobs available and many of them paying pretty good wages.”
The pandemic pressed paused on the region’s workforce issue and maybe reshuffled the deck when some workers got laid off and had to find new employment. But now employers are mostly back where they started from, working in a region where the workforce is too small and population growth and in-migration are not nearly enough to fill the demand.
“Give me people,” Bradley said of employers’ No. 1 wish. “Momentarily the people issue was taken care of in a rather brutal way with layoffs and that. The No. 1 cry of people, not even necessarily trained people but trainable people. ... We just don’t have enough people. We have more jobs that we have people. It’s frustrating for the manufacturers but for the general public as a whole.”
Gatman said even before the pandemic, many firms were looking at or already starting to implement more automation into their plants, allowing for machines to fill the gap where the workforce can’t.
That shift is allowing warm-blooded workers to cover more ground by programming and overseeing more automated systems to do work that would normally take more bodies.
While that had already started to happen since the workforce issue wasn’t solving itself, Gatman thinks the pandemic and its effects have probably accelerated that shift toward more automation in local manufacturing.
That’s got pros and cons — companies can do more with less and workers wages are likely to go up; however firms are going to require a more skilled workforce capable of doing the jobs that work with a lot of computerized machinery so finding or training those workers will be a continuing challenge.
“I don’t know that it’s a negative as there’s a new need for higher level skills in terms of technology. It’s going to be an opportunity for those who have or can acquire those skills,” Gatman said. “The pandemic may have accelerated that a little bit because it allows you to be more productive as an industry and the wages for the people that are going to be involved in that work are going to be good.”
