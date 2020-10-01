INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said she doesn't want to play the role of witch in spoiling Halloween for everyone, but reminded Hoosiers to keep COVID-19 as they prepare for their fall haunting.
Halloween typically introduces a lot of interaction you'd want to avoid during a pandemic — lots of people mixing together in their neighborhood as they go house to house — so Box offered some tips and suggestions for how people can still have some spooky fun while also staying safe.
"I know a lot of families and a lot of communities are trying to decide what Halloween trick or treating will look like in this pandemic year," Box said.
First and foremost, people who are sick, may have been exposed to someone who is sick or are showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should sit this one out.
"If you may have COVID-19, you've been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or you have any symptoms, you should not participate in any Halloween festivities and you should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters," Box said.
Box also reminded people that situations where you may scream, such as in haunted houses or haunted hay rides, present an additional risk, since screaming is more likely to forcefully eject respiratory particles from your mouth. In cases where you may do some screaming, distancing of even more than 6 feet between people is recommended.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has offered some Halloween tips, including categorizing different activities by level of potential risk to transmit the virus. Box, on Wednesday, detailed a few of the activities that people may want to consider.
Low-risk activities generally take place outdoors or within a family unit, where families aren't mixing much with people outside their household.
Activities like carving or decorating pumpkins with your family, carving or decorating outdoors at small events where people are distances, having an outdoor Halloween scavenger hunt or setting up trick-or-treating or scavengers in and around the house for family members all represent low risk.
Moderate-risk activities introduce more people and more contact, but still make arrangements to reduce the amount of interaction.
Activities such as one-way trick or treating where children pick up individually wrapped goodie bags that are set out for them to take, having a small group outdoor open-air costume parade with distancing, attending and costume party outdoor with protective masks and distancing, one-way walk through haunted forests with distance between groups, visiting pumpkin patches with sanitation measures in place, or an outdoor Halloween movie night with distancing would all work.
Higher-risk activities are the ones that cause a lot of close contact between people from outside your family unit, especially in close proximity.
Traditional trick or treating door-to-door, crowded trunk or treat events, attending crowded costume parties indoors, indoor haunted houses, and hay rides or tractor rides with people not in household represent some of the more risky activities.
Box noted that many of the things families might do in a normal year are also some of the more risky activities, so Hoosiers should think about their risk level and plan accordingly.
"Many of these higher risk activities are the ones we normally associate with Halloween and I'm not trying to be the Grinch, or maybe more appropriately the witch, who ruined Halloween, but I don't want covid-19 to take that role either," Box said. "So know your risk and plan accordingly, get creative and have a fun and safe Halloween."
Guidance for Halloween and other upcoming holidays from the CDC can be found at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html.
