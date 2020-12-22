INDIANAPOLIS — Two local residents have died recently from COVID-19 as the state reported another all-time high for virus deaths on Tuesday.
It's the fifth consecutive week that Indiana has logged more than 100 deaths on Tuesday.
Locally, DeKalb County reported its 51st death while Steuben County recorded its 19th all-time.
In DeKalb County, the new death occurred back on Thursday and was a person in their 70s, according to the state.
To date, DeKalb County has had three deaths among people in their 60s, 16 deaths of patients in their 70s and 32 deaths at the 80-plus age grouping.
In Steuben County, the new death occurred on Sunday and was also a person in their 70s.
After previously having no deaths in December, Steuben County has had three since Saturday.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, six deaths have been people in their 60s, five deaths have been people in their 70s and eight deaths have been among those 80 and older.
The two local deaths came on a day when Indiana broke its all-time high for single-day deaths, recording 143 new fatalities from COVID-19. That just edged out the 142 deaths recorded on Dec. 1.
Death count reports are always the highest on Tuesday as the state catches up on verification and reporting from over the weekend. The deaths included in the daily report may have occurred over the last several days.
It's the fifth consecutive Tuesday that deaths have topped 100, with previous counts of 102, 142, 123 and 127 in the previous four weeks. Deaths were also more than 100 last Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 124.
Indiana's daily death tally remains at record highs, with the state averaging 81 Hoosiers lost per day so far this month. That's sharply higher than the November daily death average of 45 per day, which was double the 22 per day in October, which was double 11 per day in September.
If the current pace keeps up, Indiana could potentially cross 8,000 total dead by the last day of this year.
Reports this week have forecast that the U.S. as a whole may see upward of 3.2 million deaths in 2020 from all causes, more than 400,000 more than in 2019, with COVID-19 as the primary cause for the rise in the national death toll.
Despite continuing high death numbers, Indiana is still currently seeing some improvement in other COVID-19 measures, including case counts, positivity and hospitalizations.
On Tuesday, the state reported just 3,657 new cases on nearly 42,000 tests, the lowest case count since Nov. 3. With the high testing number, positivity for the day was also lower at 8.72%, the first time one-day positivity has dropped below 10% since Nov. 25 (9.73%).
Statewide hospitalizations did tick up a little for the second-straight day, now at 3,064 patients total, but still about 400 off all-time highs at the end of November. Despite the short-term increase this week, hospitalization numbers have been in a slow decline since peaking on Nov. 30.
In northeast Indiana, hospitalizations have been declining more rapidly, falling to 292 total patients this week, about 150 down from Dec. 1.
Locally, there was smaller growth in case counts, following a trend of slowing COVID-19 activity in the four-county area.
Steuben County posted the biggest increase in cases on Tuesday with 23, followed by LaGrange County with 21, DeKalb County at 18 and Noble County at 13 new cases.
Looking ahead to Wednesday's updated color-coded county metric ratings, the four-county area shouldn't expect to see much change.
LaGrange and DeKalb counties appear poised to stay in the state's red rating for very high spread, as both still have positivity rates over 15% and cases, while slowing, having dropped enough to lower the county rating yet.
Steuben County may bounce back into the red this week as its positivity has gone up. Steuben has been yo-yoing up and down between red and orange for weeks now and after dropping to orange last week it is likely to return to red this week.
Noble County will remain firmly in the orange. Despite continuing high case counts, positivity has remained below 15%, which will keep Noble right where it's been for the last eight weeks in orange.
