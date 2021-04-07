ANGOLA — The city of Angola’s Parks and Recreation Department has announced that it received approval from the city’s Parks Board to move ahead with hosting its popular summer recreation program this year.
However, there will be a limit on participation in the interest of health and safety. Only 50 kids will be allowed in the program each week, said Nina Burlingame, the Angola Parks and Recreation department employee who helps plan and coordinate the program.
Sign-ups will be done entirely online, another first for the program. The sign-up link will be posted on the city’s website and Angola’s Parks and Recreation department’s Facebook page at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 26.
“Families can sign up online and pick the exact weeks the kids want to do,” Burlingame said. “It’s a completely-automated online registration system.”
Registration for the program will be on a first-come-first-serve basis, so it’s imperative that parents who are interested in getting their kids into the program register quickly once the sign-up link goes online.
Burlingame said the city wanted to announce when online registration will open prior to the actual date in order to give families advance notice and out of fairness to those who don’t use Facebook.
Some of the popular camps, like basketball, have been split into two weeks in order to allow more kids to participate. Kids who sign up for one of the weeks of basketball will not be allowed to attend a second week.
Other activities will include football, soccer, volleyball, tennis, baseball/softball, disc golf and outdoor adventure.
