At the end of 2020, local hospital systems across Indiana were ringing the alarm bells loudly about their capacity.
A surge of COVID-19 patients flooded into hospital wards and intensive care units across the state, as thousands of patients were in treatment.
But since December, those numbers have been steadily improving and as the state closes out February, numbers are back within the "normal" ranges of what they were during mid-2020.
There are still hundreds in treatment for COVID-19, but new admissions have slowed and hospitals are running at a more manageable level.
Coming out of the spring surge in March, April and May, the hospital census in Indiana dropped under 1,000 patients by the start of June. The state hit its lowest-ever point on June 26 with 595 patients in care, with Indiana staying mostly around that level throughout the summer.
Hospitalizations rose into the 900s in early August but deflated again later in the months and during September.
But from 759 patients on Sept. 21, the number of patients surged upward for more than three months, hitting an all-time high of 3,460 on Nov. 30.
Progress was made slowly at first in December, with ups and downs in the patient count as the state slowly improved over 30 days. But once January set in, improvement came more rapidly, dropping sharply from 2,655 patients on Jan. 1 to just 800 as of Saturday.
The state has seen a 77% decrease in hospitalizations since the Nov. 30 peak, as numbers are now within the 600-900 range where they sat between surges in 2020.
In northeast Indiana, hospitalizations shot up from 55 patients on Sept. 12 and began rising sharply, peaking on Dec. 1 at 448 total patients in treatment.
As of Saturday, the number of patients in treatment in northeast Indiana sat at just 68, marking an 85% decrease over the last three months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.