ANGOLA — The Steuben County Community Foundation and the Steuben County United Way have created a funding partnership, pooling grant resources to provide a central point of funding for Steuben County nonprofits affected by COVID-19.
The program has the full support of the boards from both organizations.
A committee with members from both organizations will review grant applications and make joint recommendations for funding projects that alleviate the impact of the coronavirus on local residents.
Information about grant guidelines and available funding will be shared soon at steubenfoundation.org/COVID19.
There has been a statewide initiative from Indiana United Ways and Lilly Endowment to provide funding for an economic response initiative to COVID-19.
This Community Foundation and United Way partnership is a collaborative effort made possible by multiple regional funders and many generous donors.
Additional gifts can be made to the Steuben County Disaster Response Fund online at steubenfoundation.org or by mailing a check to Steuben County Community Foundation at 1701 N. Wayne St., Angola, IN 46703 with a note in the memo.
