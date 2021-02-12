ALBION — Starting Friday, the Noble County Health Department has opened up a call center to help residents get signed up for COVID-19 vaccines.
The health department launched its COVID-19 Vaccination Call Center Friday to assist residents in scheduling and registering to receive the vaccine, which is being distributed at the Noble County Public Library branch in Albion.
Hoosiers 65 and older as well as front-line medical workers and first responders are currently eligible to receive the vaccine in Indiana. Registrations can be made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 2-1-1, but the local call center will give people another option locally to get assistance.
State officials said they hope to open up vaccinations to people 60-65 soon. After that, people in their 50s or people of any age with five major comorbidities will be eligible in the following group.
Noble County residents who need scheduling and registration assistance for the local clinic can call 508-0232.
At this time there is not a hold system in place, so if the line is busy, people will need to try to call back at a later time. The clinic has at least three people working phones to help people get signed up during normal clinic hours.
The call center will only be available during hours the clinic is open, but Noble County is currently running hours at the library three to four days per week.
The clinic's hours for the upcoming two weeks are as follows:
Wednesday, Feb. 17 — Noon to 8 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 19 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 20 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 22 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 24 — Noon to 8 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 26 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 27 — 9 a.m to 5 p.m.
