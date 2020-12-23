ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners gave their blessings to the Noble County Health Department’s search for a centralized location to give the coronavirus vaccine — whenever that will be.
“There’s a lot of unknowns on how this is going to roll out,” Noble County Health Nurse Cheryl Brown said.
What Brown knows for sure — and that can change by the hour she told the commissioners — is that the first doses of the vaccine to be received by Noble County will be the vaccine produced by Moderna. The Moderna vaccine does not require the super cold storage temperatures as the Pfizer vaccine currently being distributed in some areas.
Brown said the Noble County Health Department has a storage unit that can keep the Moderna vaccines at the proper temperature.
Like the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna vaccine requires a second dosage 28 days after the first, according to Brown.
The state has told Noble County officials that doses will be distributed according to a tiered system, with certain people with essential jobs getting the vaccine before the general public, and other factors being taken into consideration such as risk factors.
At least for now, the state has said the vaccine will only be for those people 18 and older, Brown told the commissioners.
Once the county has the vaccine and has been given the parameters for who can get the vaccine at that time, a state-run online appointment website will be opened for those people to get a slot to receive the vaccine.
How many people can get the vaccine at what time will be determined by supply — of not only the vaccine but also of volunteers to help the process.
“We don’t have any idea how many doses we’re going to get,” Brown said, adding that how long the shot clinics will be open “is going to be completely dependent on our volunteer base.”
The state is asking for the vaccine sites to be open for seven days a week and to include some evening hours.
Brown said the number of volunteers will determine how closely Noble County can follow the state’s recommendation.
Exactly where the vaccine site will be is still up in the air, but the state has provided Noble County $40,000 in grant money to rent a location and to pay for utilities and similar expenses.
Noble County Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Mick Newton has been trying to find a centralized location to give the vaccine, but thus far with no luck.
“I’ve been looking and looking,” Newton told the commissioners. “There’s not anything around Albion that’s available.”
If unable to find something centralized, the search will have to turn elsewhere.
The commissioners unanimously voted to allow the health department to use the $40,000 in grant money to find a suitable location.
Also Monday:
• The commissioners voted to give Noble County Building Inspector Norm Lortie the additional duties of being the county’s flood plain manager.
The move is contingent on Lortie and the Noble County Council agreeing to a salary which reflects the additional duties.
According to Lortie, the flood plain manager is responsible for making sure building projects within the flood plain area designated by the state and federal government fall within guidelines set by state and federal officials.
Former Noble County Plan Director Kenneth Hughes had been designated the county’s flood plain director, but he left to take a planning job in his hometown in coastal Georgia. Since his departure, flood plain duties have fallen by the wayside.
“We’re all going to be playing catch-up,” Noble County Commissioner Gary Leatherman said.
Lortie said there have been several projects, mostly in the West Lakes area, which need addressed. These projects may not have been up to flood mitigation building code and some have involved bringing in fill without the appropriate permitting.
“There’s been no oversight for at least a year,” Lortie said. “It’s been the wild, wild west out there.”
Commissioner Anita Hess said most of the issues are minor and have impacted perhaps 11 plots.
• The commissioners voted to move forward in collecting the tax deed for the parking lot adjacent to the former Kendallville Event Center.
The property, which is a separately owned parcel from the event center, has more than $190,000 in tax arrears. The development corporation which owns the parking lot, Rainstar Inc., is no longer in existence.
Pine Hills Church finalized its purchase of the former event center on Dec. 18.
Starting in November 2015, the church had been renting space in North Side Elementary School. It began to rent space in the event center the first weekend in July, according to pastor Marc Buwalda.
Once the county receives the tax deed, the past-due amount is wiped out, and the deed can be transferred to the church so it owns both the building and adjoining parking lot.
Churches are tax-exempt entities, so the county and other overlapping governments will not receive any revenue from the property, but at least it will clean up the title in the event that the church sells the building at a future date.
• The commissioners passed an ordinance reducing the speed on C.R. 500S between S.R. 205 and Old S.R. 3 in Swan Township to 45 mph. The change came after a traffic study done by the Noble County Highway Department after residents in the area complained.
• Agreed to make Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith the signatory on all contracts between the Indiana Department of Transportation and the county. The state is going to a digital signing process. The commissioners will still have the authority to approve the contracts before the signature is given.
• County attorney Dennis Graft was given a new two-year contract. Graft’s contract won’t be official until it is approved by the two other Noble County governmental entities he represents — the drainage board and county council — also vote to approve it.
