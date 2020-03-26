LIGONIER — The Noble County Community Organizations Active in Disaster has been activated, allowing funds to flow to local groups who can assist with crisis response during the coronavirus outbreak.
And the fund is also in need of donations, too.
The COAD works in collaboration with state and national disaster response organizations, Emergency Management and The Department of Homeland Security. NCCOAD includes representatives from nonprofits, churches, the Community Foundation of Noble County and other organizations who have been collaborating to plan for emergency situations such as this for the past seven years.
A response fund is now open and receiving funds through the Community Foundation of Noble County. These funds will be designated to support nonprofits and qualified agents who are working to assist Noble County residents impacted by the COVID-19 cascade of events.
The funds will be designated for food and other unmet needs to support the agencies working on the frontline; specifically items such as liquid hand soap, disinfecting supplies, and other expenses associated with new needs related to childcare in light of day cares and schools being closed during the emergency. In short, those items helping agencies continue to stay open and assist directly while maintaining the safety of all. Agencies applying for assistance must provide proof of a valid nonprofit status.
To make a tax-deductible donation please go to the following link: cfnoble.org/donate-now/donate-online.
Once there, click the box next to “I would like to designate this donation to a specific fund” and choose NCCOAD (NC Community Organizations Active in Disaster) Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.