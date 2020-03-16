Both the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County and the Fremont Public Library are closing to patrons because of COVID-19.
Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County
The Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County said on its Facebook page and its website that starting Tuesday the library will be closed for at least two weeks.
"We are sad to say that under careful consideration and because of the COVID-19 virus we will be closed starting Tuesday," said the postings.
Borrowed materials currently out with patrons will be due on April 27.
For more information from the library, visit cplsc.org or visit the library's Facebook page.
Fremont Public Library
In a post on the Fremont Public Library's Facebook page, it said this is their way of doing their part to slow the spread of the virus.
"The library will then be closed until after April 3," said the post.
Due dates have been extended until that time.
For more on the library, visit fremont.lib.in.us or follow on Facebook, @fremontpubliclibrary.
Digital borrowing
Both libraries offer digital borrowing with Overdrive and Hoopla. Content from both websites and smartphone apps can be delivered electronically.
Overdrive offers e-books and audiobooks for patrons.
Hoopla offers e-books, audiobooks, music and streaming movies. Both libraries have increased their monthly Hoopla download limits for adult patrons to 10 items per month while closed.
