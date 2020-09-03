INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana topped 1,100 new COVID-19 cases again on Thursday as local numbers also rose by larger margins then in recent days.
The figures come on the day Indiana launched its new ratings map, aimed at helping people quickly identify whether COVID-19 appears to be spreading widely in the community or not.
Right now, DeKalb County is showing moderate to high spread, while the other three counties in the northeast corner are showing low to moderate spread.
Indiana logged 1,104 new cases on Thursday, only the fourth time ever the state has been above that mark. However, Indiana has crossed the 1,100 threshold three of those four times in the last eight days.
Compounding the big number is that those cases came on another day of increasing positivity, even despite a rise in testing.
The state processed nearly 18,000 tests, an increase of about 3,500 from the day before, but with the rise in cases detected positivity was up to 6.17% from 6.08% the day before. That makes three days in a row that one-day positivity rates were over 6%, which hadn't happened prior to that since mid-August.
One bright spot in Thursday's report was that there were only four reported deaths, a notable drop after deaths of 16 and 13 in the first two days of the new month.
Statewide case counts generally run at about the same or even slightly higher level on Fridays and Saturdays in comparison to Thursdays week-to-week, so Hoosier may be in for two more days of large case counts to close out this week.
Locally, cases were also up larger margins than usual, following the increase in the state numbers.
Noble County added 11 new cases on Thursday, following by LaGrange County at nine, DeKalb County at eight and Steuben County at six.
DeKalb County continues to see increasing numbers as the county deals with an outbreak at a long-term care facility, but also as community spread has been higher in recent weeks compared to times before.
No new deaths were reported in the four-county area, with Noble County remaining at 31 all-time, LaGrange County at 11, DeKalb County at seven and Steuben County at five.
