Hamilton held its annual art auction on Saturday, this year with metal cutouts of eagles being the source of community pride and fundraising. Some 28 eagles in all were auctioned off at a scaled-down version of Summer Fest, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Above, the array of eagles awaits the auctioneer’s call. And, of course, that was Don Oberlin, left, who gets the bidding going. Along with the auction, there also was music from Triple Shot, Bryan, Ohio, to keep things lively throughout the event. Even though the event wasn’t the typical Hamilton Summer Fest, with all sorts of activities, it was basically the only event to fly this summer.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.