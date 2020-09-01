Hamilton held its annual art auction on Saturday, this year with metal cutouts of eagles being the source of community pride and fundraising. Some 28 eagles in all were auctioned off at a scaled-down version of Summer Fest, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Above, the array of eagles awaits the auctioneer’s call. And, of course, that was Don Oberlin, left, who gets the bidding going. Along with the auction, there also was music from Triple Shot, Bryan, Ohio, to keep things lively throughout the event. Even though the event wasn’t the typical Hamilton Summer Fest, with all sorts of activities, it was basically the only event to fly this summer.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Martin McCoy resigns as Auburn Police Chief
- Overdue: 129 Noble County properties on tax sale list
- Mayor Ley's statement on Auburn Police Department changes
- Body found in Hamilton Lake after teen goes missing Saturday night
- Garrett grad trekking Pacific Crest Trail
- Member of DeKalb football team tests positive for COVID-19
- Three COVID-19 deaths reported in DeKalb County
- Plea deal struck for one in Albion gas station robbery
- Drug bust nets 6
- Pleasant Lake man facing multiple child pornography charges
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- LSC Communications closing Kendallville plant, 307 job losses expected
- Garrett schools place 23 students in quarantine
- Hamilton eagles fly off to new homes
- Steuben County records fifth COVID-19 death
- Garrett grad trekking Pacific Crest Trail
- County considers selling downtown lot
- Angola part of Make it Your Own Mural Fest
- For Marquez Valdes-Scantling, an expanded route repertoire — plus better health and greater confidence — could be game-changer in 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.