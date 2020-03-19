KENDALLVILLE — About two weeks after the Strand Theatre in Kendallville opened with new managers at the helm, the historic marquee on Main Street is now blank, as local movie theaters are one victim of social distancing measures aimed at reducing spread of coronavirus.
For new managers Kevin and Kathy Robbins, shutting down was the right decision, even if it marks a stroke of bad fortune for them.
“We hope that the community understands and they stick with us until we’re open again,” Kevin Robbins said.
Indiana has placed restrictions on large gatherings, discouraging get-togethers of more than 50 people in an effort to stem possible transmission of the novel coronavirus in communities.
That restriction was more or less of a death blow for theaters, who try to pack as many people into close-quarters rows of seats to take in the latest films.
With Hoosiers encouraged to stay home and many film releases being delayed anyway due to the nationwide pandemic, that means if you want to catch a film today you’ll have to turn to the small screen at home and streaming services, your personal DVD collection or rentals from movie stores or the library.
Though restrictions effectively forced the 450-capacity Strand to close, Kevin Robbins said his theater might “ride this out” better than some other businesses.
Reserves he and his wife have from becoming the new operators recently will help pay the bills for now, but he feels for other small businesses who might get hit hard by closures.
“The sad part of it is, some of these small businesses won’t be able to do that, and I don’t wish that on anybody,” Kevin Robbins said.
David Benson, manager of The Brokaw in Angola, said the governor’s directive left little choice but to close. The theater in town is shut until at least the end of this month, but Benson said he can’t be sure whether the closure might last longer.
“We have closed as well. With the kitchen and the bar we have, Governor Holcomb’s mandates gave us no choice. We’re closed at least until the end of March, like the Governor mandated, but we are monitoring the situation every day to determine if we’ll have to be closed further,” Benson said.
NCG Cinemas, the small-theater chain that operates in nine states and runs a moviehouse in Auburn, has also been gone dark since Monday afternoon.
“Operations have been suspended from 3 pm March 16 until further notice,” a post on NCG Auburn’s website states. “NCG Cinema has made the difficult decision to suspend all operations at all NCG locations until further notice.
