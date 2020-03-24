KENDALLVILLE — It may technically be spring break for East Noble, but the district is still providing food to students at home while schools are shuttered.
Lunches are being delivered to several locations throughout the district over the next two weeks. Pick-up times are 11-11:30 a.m. daily. Delivery locations include:
• All East Noble school campuses
• Apple Tree Center
• Autumn Hills Mobile Home Park
• Brimfield (Main Street and Summit Street)
• Carriage House office
• Community Learning Center
• Deerfield Apartments
• LaOtto Fire Department
• Maple Grove Mobile Home Park office
• Nelson Estates
• Wolcottville Mobile Home Park
• Cole Center YMCA
