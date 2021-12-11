INDIANAPOLIS — Statewide first-time vaccines for COVID-19 ticked up this past week amid surging virus numbers across Indiana.
Shots distributed to first-time recipients were up both locally and across the state as a whole compared to the week before amid virus activity hitting its second-highest point ever, with the majority of that new activity falling upon the state’s unvaccinated population.
Statewide, Indiana saw 44,186 Hoosiers step forward for the first time to get shots, an increase from 32,753 the week prior.
Local numbers were up too as compared to last week, rising to 533 this week from 476 the week prior.
Steuben County lead the local vaccination increase this week with 211 people getting shots, followed by Noble County with 159, DeKalb County with 115 and LaGrange County with 48.
Steuben was the only county to show a significant increase from the week before. Noble County had a similar number and DeKalb and LaGrange counties were down a little compared to the week before.
About 51.4% of all Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated, with Indiana being around the bottom 10 among all U.S. states.
Vaccination rates in the local area remain far lower than the statewide average. Steuben County has 43% of its total population fully vaccinated, followed by DeKalb County at 39%, Noble County at 37.7% and LaGrange County at a state-lowest 21.4%.
Indiana is at its second-worst spot in the pandemic ever, with current virus activity only surpassed by the all-time highs seen in November/December/January last winter.
The state has posted more than 5,000 new cases per day over the last few days and hospitalizations have hit its second-highest point at 2,865 patients admitted for COVID-19 treatment.
Recent numbers have surpassed even the late-summer surge seen this year in the state when the highly infectious delta variant first arrived and sent cases and hospitalizations spiking. That first surge peaked about mid-September and the state saw about six weeks of improvement until November hit and cases started taking off again.
Indiana has now seen about a month and a half of straight increases, surpassing that fall surge as the delta variant of the virus has ripped through the state again after colder weather set in.
The virus continues to prey mostly on the state’s unvaccinated population.
Although vaccination rates are split about 50/50 between those who have received shots and those who haven’t, cases and deaths continue to skew about 80/20 toward those who are unvaccinated, while the split on hospitalizations is more like 90/10.
Parkview Health reported this past week that 83% of its patients admitted for COVID-19 treatment were ones who did not get vaccinated.
While the statewide hospitalization rate is about 8% overall, the rate for vaccinated Hoosiers suffering a breakthrough case is significantly lower at only about 2%. That’s on top of statistics showing that vaccinated Hoosiers are less likely to contract the virus and suffer a breakthrough in the first place.
The state has also been doling out thousands of booster shots to people who were previously vaccinated and need to bolster their immunity. Indiana has been giving out about 20,000 booster doses per day in recent days.
All Hoosier adults are eligible to receive a booster if it’s been more than six months since their original dose. Boosters doses have also recently been authorized for teens age 16 and 17.
