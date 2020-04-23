ALBION — Getting paid to pass an exam might sound odd, but it’s now a reality for Central Noble students taking Advanced Placement courses.
At Tuesday evening’s Central Noble school board meeting held via Zoom, a memorandum of understanding between Central Noble and Notre Dame University passed detailing the AP TIP-IN program.
In that program, students who pass their AP exams could see a $100 stipend coming their way per test, paid through Notre Dame.
Teachers stand to benefit from the AP TIP-IN program, as well, since they can earn a $500 bonus per year for teaching AP courses.
Recently, Central Noble has expanded the number of AP courses it offers, as well, going from two teachers and courses to six teachers and courses.
Now, Central Noble offers AP Calculus, AP English, AP Computer Science Principles, AP Physics, AP Biology and AP Statistics.
Jr./Sr. High Co-Principal Greg Moe said the school has about 120 students enrolled in AP courses right now.
“Some students are taking over two or three different AP courses,” Moe said.
The board also renewed its food service contract with Chartwells, which Superintendent Troy Gaff said has been instrumental in past summer feeding programs and now with handing food out during the school’s closure.
In fact, Gaff said Central Noble is averaging 250 people fed per service day, which happen two days a week.
“I’ve heard a lot of districts that have dwindled down into numbers where it’s not sustainable, and they’ve gone away from it and partnered with other community resources,” Gaff said. “So (Chartwells has) done a great job keeping interest, changing out what they’re giving, providing some variety. And I appreciate their effort.”
Gaff also updated the board that the school district is still looking at what assistance it can get from the CARES Act to offset coronavirus-related costs.
“They’re still giving us guidance on what exactly that can be used for,” Gaff said.
Central Noble Business Manager Tyler Osenbaugh also touched on a potential pandemic-related complication, which is property taxes being delayed.
That extended deadline for property owners to pay their taxes is good for them, but complicated for schools, which won’t receive that funding until June.
For now, Osenbaugh is using part of the school’s rainy day fund to accommodate for expenses between now and the new June deadline.
Also, Tuesday was the last meeting for board member John McGill, who is resigning from his position.
Gaff presented McGill with a gift over Zoom, holding up a black embroidered stadium seat to the camera.
The next meeting is scheduled for May 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.