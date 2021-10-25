INDIANAPOLIS — Flu activity remained ‘minimal’ in the second week of statewide monitoring, par for this time of the year.
For the second week of the 2021-22 flu season, rates of “influenza-like illness” remained at “minimal,” levels, the lowest category of spread. The report is for the week ended Oct. 16.
Flu rates reported by sentinel outpatient providers was 1.32% in the second week, which is typical for October.
Typically rates remain below the 2% benchmark through December, which is when flu activity typically tends to spike and then run through March or April before dropping back below the 2% line again as warmer weather returns.
The rate of influenza-like illness reports at emergency rooms and urgent care centers was also low at 1.32%, which is also on par with previous seasons for this time of year.
The state did have one death attributable to flu happening before the opening of flu monitoring, but has not had any others reported yet in the 2021-22 season.
Indiana typically sees more than 100 flu deaths per year, ranging between about 70-150 in an average year. In good years that number can be lower than 10 deaths, as happened last season, but can top 300 deaths caused by flu in particularly bad years.
Flu is most dangerous to the elderly, people who are immuno-compromised, children under 5 years old — especially those 6 months old and younger — and pregnant women.
The state has not identified any particular flu strains yet through limited testing done by the state lab. Two samples analyzed in week two were both negative for any influenza virus.
Weekly flu reports can be found online at in.gov/health/erc/infectious-disease-epidemiology/diseases-and-conditions-resource-page/weekly-influenza-reports/
