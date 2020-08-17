INDIANAPOLIS — New COVID-19 cases and positivity dropped to start the new week, coming off record high levels over the previous two weeks.
Noble County is seeing a new rise in cases, while the rest of northeast Indiana remains fairly quiet.
Indiana added 739 cases on Sunday and 591 cases on Monday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health's daily report. Both dates come down from a stretch of 1,000-plus days over the last two weeks, but both were also lower than the same day of the week in prior weeks.
Both days also came with lower positivity rates of 5.55% on Sunday and 4.65% on Monday, both lower than several days that were higher than 6%.
Testing wasn't as high as it had been during the week, but was still robust at about 13,000 total tests per day, with about 17,000 unique Hoosiers tested across the two-day period.
Indiana also logged just five deaths across the two days, although death totals usually run very low at the beginning of the week due to the way facilities report.
The state is still running about 200 cases per day more on average this month compared to July, but testing is also up and deaths are about the same month-to-month. Positivity throughout August is a little higher than the previous month.
Indiana passed 80,000 cases all-time as of Sunday as well as 900,000 unique Hoosiers tested.
Locally, Noble County is continuing to add more cases per day while the other counties in the local region are seeing little growth.
Since Saturday, Noble County added 17 new cases. DeKalb County increased four cases, Steuben County is up three cases and LaGrange County added two.
No new deaths were reported in the area, with Noble County at 29 all-time, LaGrange County at 10, DeKalb County at four and Steuben County at three.
