The past two weeks have been an exhausting, but exhilarating time to be in newspaper.
Amid all the coronavirus stuff, I’ve been keeping really, really busy as the deluge of news breaks nearly hourly and we’re doing our best to keep from drowning.
It’s been a weird turnaround for me in the profession.
The first week of March, I had one of those depression moments where I wonder a little why I bother. It was jury selection in the attempted murder trial that I was covering and one of the questions that’s asked of prospective jurors is whether they’ve seen any media coverage about the case at hand.
I had written about the trial that was starting March 3 at least three times in the month before it started.
In the first group of about 20ish jurors, about five or six indicated they had seen media coverage. That was OK, I guess. But in the second group, which had closer to 40 jurors, when the question was asked, only about two or three indicated they had seen anything about it.
Sigh ...
After being in court all week (the defendant was acquitted of attempted murder, by the way, if you missed that), I started the next week ready to get back into the regular swing of things.
I started driving up to Kendallville for a 10 a.m. start on Monday, March 9, and had a Facebook message from a reader. Did I see this letter East Noble had sent out to parents, that there was a positive case of coronavirus in Noble County?
Since then, nothing has been the same as it’s been coronavirus central around the newspaper.
For the first week, we were pushing out as much content as we could about the virus and what was being done initially.
In week one, it was daily we heard from our wide array of local Social Media Epidemiologists who knew better than doctors and public health officials about the virus. “This is all media hype!” they crowed.
As we’ve entered week two and beyond — as the case count has risen in Indiana and nationally, as the death count spikes internationally, as the fallout of uncontrolled virus transmission overwhelmed the Italian health system — those people have suddenly gone kind of quiet or completely changed their tune 180 degrees and now pretend like they acted that way the entire time. Funny how that works.
Just a week after I found a small slice of people following the news, now it seems like we’ve got a lot of eyes on us. Stories are getting read. Websites checked. Social media is active. Readers are sending us questions and tips at a rate that I haven’t seen in a long time.
Honestly, it’s been busy and exhausting, but I’m not complaining. We’ve been kind of a clearing house for information coming in literally at all hours from all over. We’re processing and packaging the important stuff as fast as we can and pushing it out as soon as possible to readers who want to, need to know these things.
If we don’t, who will?
No offense to the metro TV stations in the region and my colleague journalists, but they simply don’t have the staff and resources to cover their outlying counties at the level that this pandemic requires.
The people who get frustrated that our regular news is behind a paywall and complain that they have to pay to access it and retort that they can get all the same news from TV for free, well, I’m sorry, but that’s just simply not true. And this crisis should be proving that daily.
Nationally, lots of small newspapers have closed in recent years and, who knows, many more may fold during or after this coronavirus thing. The real loser in that trend is, of course, the people.
If The News Sun, The Star and The Herald Republican weren’t here in northeast Indiana, how would our community keep up with the daily stuff happening recently? You’d be left on your own to try to figure out where to find all the information you need. There would be gaping holes.
And that’s why I’m here. Why we’re here. Right now, information can be as valuable as toilet paper and hand sanitizer. The difference is, we don’t run out. It’s available 24/7.
For the last two weeks, I’ve been once again feeling like the work I do has value. I hope you feel that way too.
And I hope you’ll support our mission by subscribing to this publication. Most of you reading this in today’s paper probably already do. I greatly appreciate that.
But if you’re reading this online, caught it on social media, or picked up a single copy at the news stand, if you’re finding value in the news we’re providing, please support it.
We’ll get through this crisis. Things will go back to normal — public meetings and courts and high school sports and all that — and that will be great. Our staff will still be here doing our daily reporting.
And when the next big thing or next crisis hits, we’ll be here. I hope, having been through this now, you’ll now turn to us first when you need to know.
We’ll be happy to fill you in on all the details.
