MIDDLEBURY — Winnebago Industries, Inc. announced Monday it would be temporarily suspending most production activities at its plants across the county, including several factories here in northeast Indiana.
Winnebago produces products under the names Winnebago, Newmar, Grand Design RV, and Chris-Craft. The announcement affects hundreds of people in the area.
According to a statement released by the company, their action is in response to the spread of the coronavirus and the national emergency associated with COVID-19 disease. The company said this step lowers the probability of coronavirus exposure to employees and adjust future production output relative to a fast-changing demand landscape for the company’s products.
Winnebago Industries and its businesses will remain open and perform essential activities for its dealers and end customers, including remote retail support for dealers, along with technical care, warranty administration, and parts fulfillment. Each of the company’s businesses, including its Grand Design RV plant in Middlebury, will suspend production during this week. The suspension is anticipated to last through April 12.
“As this global situation continues to rapidly evolve, our top priority is the health and well-being of our employees, business partners, customers, and communities,” said Winnebago Industries President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe. “We are also seeing demand for our products shift dramatically as the nation takes appropriate action to curb the spread of the coronavirus. This decision is not an easy one, but we are confident it is in the best interests of all our stakeholders. During this time, we will remain flexible with operations that can provide products related to the support of mobile health care, command centers and other logistical needs that local, state and federal resources may require during this crisis.”
To support employees and their families affected by this temporary production suspension, the company is providing base pay and benefits for the first two weeks.
“As we take precautionary measures in the best interest of both our employees’ health and our long-term business prospects, we remain confident in the strength of our balance sheet and in our cash position to allow us to provide the appropriate pay and benefits to our employees and weather a period of business interruption from this health crisis,” Happe continued.
He said Winnebago Industries will continue to monitor this situation very closely and is committed to executing contingency plans that ensure a safe work environment for employees and production strategies beneficial to the company and its partners.
