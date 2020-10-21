ANGOLA — Steuben County continues to see increases in its COVID-19 cases.
In the weekly demographic report prepared by the Steuben County Health Department, it showed an increase of 72 case for the week ending Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 612 cases since the pandemic began.
The previous weekly increase was 71 cases.
The greatest single increase was among people ages 20-29 where there were 30 cases logged in one week's time. There are now 150 people in this age group who have contracted COVID-19.
"Steuben County has a total of 612 COVID-19 positive cases, 372 individuals considered recovered and 8 deaths associated with COVID-19," said Alicia van Ee, the Health Department's chief environmental specialist. "The Steuben County Health Department was notified one of the COVID-19 positive cases resulting in a death recently reported was not associated with Steuben County as primary county of residence and was transferred out resulting in the number of deaths associated with COVID-19 to be reported as eight total."
The other significant increases in cases this past week were the 30-39 age group, which increased by 11 to 77 cases and the 60-69 age category, which also advanced by 11 cases to 93.
The other age categories saw minimal gains. The 80 and over category saw a reduction by one case, which was the death that ended up being from another county, thereby changing the county data.
The Indiana State Department of Health says Steuben County has a positivity rate of all tested at 11.0%. The Department of Health announced Steuben County has changed to a weekly composite score of 2.5, or orange, denoting an increase in the number of cases (224) per 100,000 residents and rolling average of positive tests at 11.0%.
The increase in composite score for Steuben County is a reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic is still occurring in the community and community members need to practice the following measures to ensure their safety: social distancing, masking, avoiding crowds, staying at home if feeling sick and consistent washing or sanitizing of hands.
