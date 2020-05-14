ANGOLA — While festivals throughout the region are falling victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, the balloons will be flying this year, organizers say.
The event might not have the look of previous years due to considerations that will be necessary because of the coronavirus, but it will go on July 10-11.
“We’re still planning to have a limited event,” organizer Tim Crooks said. “We’re going to probably wait until next week to release things. We’re still working things out.”
He said the committee that plans the free festival staged at Angola High School is still working as if the event will be a go.
“There will be balloons in the air,” Crooks said.
