ANGOLA — Steuben County has determined that 61 of the 80 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered from the virus that has caused a worldwide pandemic.
The county reached the 80-positive case level on Tuesday, the Steuben County Health Department announced.
During a meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday morning, Alicia van Ee, chief environmental health specialist with the Health Department, said testing has led to recovery being high.
"Our recovery numbers have jumped because of the surge in testing in the weeks prior," van Ee said.
Consequently, with 80 positive cases since testing began, the county has 19 people currently dealing with the disease and 61 recovered. While they might be considered recovered from COVID-19, many people have reported their trip back to normalcy is long, including much therapy.
On Tuesday, the Health Department was notified of four new cases involving Steuben County residents. All patients are under the age of 60 years old.
"We have been in communications with the patients and the Indiana State Department of Health epidemiologist to identify, notify and monitor any close contacts. No additional information about the patients will be released due to patient privacy laws," said information put out by the Health Department.
During the commissioners' meeting, van Ee said she is working with OptumServe to get numbers in line with what the county is receiving from other sources, such as Cameron Memorial Community Hospital.
For that reason, the Health Department has stopped releasing the number of people who have been tested in Steuben County. With the tests conducted at Miller Poultry, Orland, which tested 791 workers on May 1-2, the number of people tested in Steuben County is well over 1,000. However, no numbers from the OptumServe testing are making their way to the Health Department.
OptumServe COVID-19 testing is continuing at the Indiana National Guard Armory at 904 N. Williams St. This location will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. by appointment only. Symptomatic individuals over the age of 12 or asymptomatic individuals who have had direct contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case may be tested. A valid Indiana identification card is required. Individuals must preregister for an appointment at 888-634-1116 or https://lhi.care/covidtesting. The website is the preferred method for scheduling.
Meanwhile, commissioners reported a busy weekend with the first holiday of the so-called summer, Memorial Day. While there were reports of a lack of social distancing at certain hotspots, like the sandbar on the first basin of Lake James, there weren't any reports of trouble, with the exception of a domestic dispute that ended with a man being injured at the Steuben County Campground at Crooked Lake.
People who have questions about COVID-19 should contact the Health Department at 668-1000, ext. 1500.
For COVID-19 information or screening, call Cameron Hospital's COVID-19 Resource Screening Line 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 667-5555. If you receive a recording, leave a message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.