Feb. 17, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Thursday announced changes in COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools and childcare programs to reflect declining cases across the state, which is allowing districts to drop remaining restrictions regarding contact tracing and quarantine.
The state health department also will begin to reduce its COVID-19 response operations because there is less demand for testing and substantial availability of COVID-19 vaccines and treatment at health provider locations.
“These changes reflect the rapid decline in COVID-19 cases as we emerge from the omicron surge and the fact that all school-age children have been eligible to be vaccinated since November,” said Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box. “While they do not remove the need for continued vigilance, they will ease the reporting burden on schools and help ensure that children can stay in school.”
Beginning Feb. 23, schools no longer will be required to conduct contact tracing or report positive cases to IDOH and schools no longer will need to quarantine students who are exposed to a positive COVID-19 case, regardless of vaccination status or whether the school requires masks.
Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate for five days and may return on Day 6 if they have been fever-free for 24 hours without the use of medication so long as symptoms are improving, according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Individuals should wear a mask through Day 10 any time they are around others inside their homes or in public.
Schools are expected to continue assisting local health departments with notification in the event of an outbreak or cluster and are encouraged to continue to share information with families when a case is identified so parents can monitor their children for symptoms.
Outside of K-12 schools, the state is also easing quarantine restrictions for preschool and day care students, too.
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning is lifting quarantine requirements for children exposed at their childcare program.
Children who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate at home for five days regardless of symptoms. It’s recommended that children who can correctly and consistently mask return on Day 6; for those who cannot do so, it is recommended they return on Day 8.
In response, local school districts announced they'd be making the switch immediately.
"Today the IDOH has announced they will no longer require schools to contact trace or quarantine students. East Noble School Corporation will begin these new guidelines effective immediately," East Noble Superintendent Teresa Gremaux said in a letter to parents sent Thursday.
"We are grateful for our teachers, nurses, administrations, custodial staff, bus drivers and support staff who have gone above and beyond to get us to this point in the pandemic. We recognize the toll this has taken on our parents and students as well. Our East Noble families are appreciated for sticking with us during these challenging times," Gremaux said.
Central Noble Superintendent Troy Gaff issues similar sentiments in a letter to parents on Thursday, announcing the the same changes effective immediately.
"I am thankful to be at this point in the pandemic. The last two 2 years has [sic] been difficult for families, students, staff, and the community. The evolving situation and the support of the school community has helped us reach this stage. The diligent efforts of parents, nurses, administrators, teachers and support staff has made this transition possible," Gaff said.
Schools have been beset by far more COVID-19 cases in the 2021-22 school year as compared to 2020-21 as Indiana was hit first by the highly infectious delta variant of the virus starting just before the school year in July and then hammered by the extremely infectious omicron variant starting around Christmas.
Statewide, schools across Indiana reported 35,888 total cases among students last school year, while this school year — with three months still left on the calendar — the state has logged 124,967 cases in K-12 students. That's come along with increases among school adults too, with 8,807 teacher cases statewide, up from 6,402 last year, and 11,386 staff member cases, up from 7,794 last school year.
All local school districts have also seen significantly more cases this year as compared to last.
That being said, children typically only experience mild cases of COVID-19 and are generally very low risk for serious complications.
Hoosiers under 20 years old make up about 19.5% of Indiana's all-time cases, but account for just 0.2% of deaths. Pediatric hospitalizations did rise when the state was hit with the more infectious variants, with Hoosiers under 20 hospitalized for COVID at a rate of about 1 in 100.
Youngsters remain, by far, Indiana's least-vaccinated cohort, while Indiana is one of the nation's least-vaccinated states and northeast Indiana is one of least-vaccinated regions inside of it.
Statewide, 46.9% of Hoosiers age 16-19 are fully vaccinated — a number skewed up in part because of 18- and 19-years-old who had to be vaccinated to attend state universities — while vaccine rates for those 12-15 are 39.9% and the 5-11 group is just 18.3%.
Children under 5 aren't eligible for vaccination against COVID-19, although shots tailored to those young children remain under development and testing and are in the approval pipeline with the federal government.
Indiana was recently blasted by the extremely infectious omicron variant of COVID-19, with statewide cases spiking to a new all-time record at more than 14,000 new cases diagnosed per day.
But since that peak, cases have deflated rapidly to less than 2,000 per day recently after the virus quickly circulated the state infected hundreds of thousands.
Hospitalizations have fallen and although deaths remain elevated, those are likely to come down as that metric tends to lag the quicker-moving case and hospitalization data by about two to four weeks.
Indiana’s positivity rate has fallen from 33.6% on Jan. 19 to 13.1%on Wednesday. Demand for testing also has fallen significantly.
Because of that improvement, the state department of health is also winding down some other COVID-fighting operations.
The IDOH testing and vaccination clinic across from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will end operations on Saturday, Feb. 26.
IDOH will suspend its testing and vaccination strike teams that had been deployed across the state but will continue to make mobile vaccination and testing units available upon request.
Indiana National Guard support for long-term care facilities and hospitals will end March 14, and no new requests will be accepted after Feb. 26.
Over the past two years, Indiana has generally seen lower COVID-19 activity in the spring and summer, with June being the best month in the past two years.
That being said, the state has seen sharp rises in COVID-19 cases during both winters starting around November, suggesting that the virus may have stronger seasonal impacts like influenza, so it's possible public health efforts could spin up again later this year if virus cases pick up again as they did in 2020 and 2021.
Hoosiers in need of COVID-19 testing can find a site at coronavirus.in.gov. Individuals seeking a COVID-19 vaccine can visit ourshot.in.gov.
