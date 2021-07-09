23 new county cases reported this week
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department has confirmed 23 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
This includes seven on Friday the highest single day case count in weeks.
These cases were confirmed between July 3-9, according to the Health Department’s report.
There were two cases between ages 0-10; four cases between 11-20; six cases between ages 21-30; four cases between 31-40; four cases between ages 41-50; two cases between ages 51-60 and one case between ages 71-80. No further information is available about those cases.
This brings the total positive cases in DeKalb County to 4,484 and total deaths of COVID-19 positive patients to 78 since March 24, 2020.
The Health Department reminds residents of the following:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
