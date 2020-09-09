INDIANAPOLIS — An eighth resident of DeKalb County has died from COVID-19, while a seventh Steuben County resident has also died.
The DeKalb County Health Department reported the death Wednesday morning. The death has not yet appeared on the Indiana State Health Department dashboard as of Wednesday's noon update.
The statewide dashboard did, however, indicate one additional death in Steuben County, taking that county's overall count to seven.
The DeKalb County Health department did not release any other information regarding the death.
According to the state dashboard, the Steuben County death occurred on Saturday.
When asked if there was a cause for the spate in deaths and rise in cases locally, Steuben County Health Department Chief Environmental Health Specialist Alicia van Ee could not point to any specific reasons.
"There really isn’t an overwhelming place or group that is causing the rise in cases," she said on Tuesday, prior to the announcement of the newest death.
Demographic details about the deceased for each of the two counties is still being suppressed by the state despite both now having over five deaths all-time.
However, the state dashboard does display data for both counties combined, showing that, among the 14 deaths currently reported to the Indiana State Department of Health, all 14 were patients over 60 years old.
In the two counties, two patients who died were in their 60s, four were in their 70s and the other eight were 80-plus.
Both DeKalb County and Steuben County have gone through a spate of deaths since late August. DeKalb County had two deaths on Aug. 24 and another on Aug. 25 prior to the death this week, while Steuben County has had deaths on Aug. 27, Aug. 31 and Sept. 4.
DeKalb County has been facing an outbreak at a long-term care facility as The Laurels of DeKalb County in Butler has been battling infections within the facility. The DeKalb County Health Department hasn't commented on whether the recent deaths have been connected to that facility.
As of Wednesday's update to the long-term care facility dashboard, as of Sept. 2, The Laurels had 36 resident cases, 16 staff cases and fewer than five deaths. That an increase of 18 resident cases and six staff cases since last Wednesday's report.
Those new cases and deaths have occurred within the last month, as prior to announcement of the outbreak, The Laurels had reported no resident cases or deaths and fewer than five known staff cases since March.
About 60% of all deaths in Indiana have come from nursing home residents, according to state data.
It's unclear where the recent spike in deaths in Steuben County is coming from. Prior to recently, the county had only recorded three total deaths in nearly six months and it's not clear why the county has recently lost four people in three weeks. Requests for more information from the Steuben County Health Department have not been returned.
The deaths don't appear, at least at this time, to be coming from nursing homes in Steuben County. Only one nursing home has had any cases in that county as of Wednesday's report. Aperion Care in Angola, has registered fewer than five resident cases, fewer than five staff cases and fewer than five deaths as of Sept. 2.
Those numbers haven't changed since the long-term care dashboard was launched in July.
The new deaths in DeKalb and Steuben counties bring the recent total to 11 in the four-county area since Aug. 19. Besides the eight combined deaths in DeKalb and Steuben counties, Noble County has had two residents die and LaGrange County has lost one person in the time period.
Statewide, Indiana logged 705 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as case and testing numbers have started to rebound after the holiday weekend. The state also recorded 17 deaths on Wednesday.
Those cases came on nearly 13,000 tests — a little lower than the recent average but closer to normal — for a positivity rate of 5.43%, up from the last few days.
State health officials have warned that cases may spike again across the state following the Labor Day weekend if people failed to practice good hygiene and social distancing over the holiday, but any increases from the three-day weekend likely wouldn't start showing up until later this week or into early next week if the virus spread widely at gatherings.
Locally, case counts showed little change on Wednesday.
Steuben and DeKalb counties each added three cases while Noble and LaGrange counties were unchanged from Tuesday's numbers.
