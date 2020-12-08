INDIANAPOLIS — DeKalb County recorded its 39th COVID-19 death as of Tuesday’s statewide report on a day when the state again broke more than 100 total deaths.
It’s the third week in a row that Indiana deaths have topped the 100 mark, as death counts are historically highest on Tuesdays due to reporting lags from the weekend.
DeKalb County logged one additional death in Tuesday’s report, one that occurred on Monday. The person was more than 80 years old, according to state demographic information.
To date, DeKalb County has had three deaths among people in their 60s, 13 deaths of patients in their 70s and 23 deaths at the 80-plus age grouping.
It’s the 27th death in DeKalb County since Oct. 22 as the county has since doubled the amount of deaths it had during the first seven months of the pandemic.
In total, Indiana recorded 123 deaths on Tuesday, the second-most ever and the third consecutive week deaths were over 100 on Tuesday. The state previously logged 102 deaths on Nov. 24 and 124 on Dec. 1.
With the first week of December over, the state is seeing significantly higher death totals this month than it did in November.
So far, Indiana is averaging 82 deaths per day in December, far higher than November’s daily death count of 45 per day, which was double the 22 per day in October and double 11 per day in September.
As for cases, Indiana recorded 5,385 new cases on Tuesday, nearly identical to last week’s Tuesday total.
The state is tracking very closely to last week’s numbers in terms of case count, suggesting that Indiana will log similar numbers to a week ago. Case counts have rebounded following a lull at and around the Thanksgiving holiday, but have not increased significantly compared to what they were before the holiday.
Health officials were concerned that family gatherings during the holiday could lead to another new surge in cases, but that hasn’t happened so far.
Statewide hospitalizations ticked up slightly for the second straight day and still remain over 3,200 total, but have remained down slightly from peaks set right after Thanksgiving.
The number of patients in Health District 3, which covers northeast Indiana, have also continued to decline, dropping to 380 patients overall.
Locally, new case counts in the four-county area remain at near record highs and have not changed significantly since before Thanksgiving.
The four-county area is averaging 166 cases per day this week, just slightly off from the all-time peak of 179 cases as a seven-day average on Nov. 19.
On Tuesday, DeKalb County added 41 new cases, followed by Steuben County with 39, Noble County with 38 and LaGrange County with 14.
No other deaths were reported in the area, with Noble County remaining at 50 overall, LaGrange County with 36 and Steuben County at 16.
With new county metric ratings released on Wednesday, it appears that three of four counties are headed for red ratings, the worst rating representing very high spread of coronavirus.
LaGrange, Steuben and DeKalb counties all have seven-day positivity rates above 15% this week, which means, with continuing high case counts day-to-day, it’s likely all three will be triggered into the red. LaGrange and DeKalb were in red ratings last week, while Steuben County had dropped to orange after being in the red for two weeks prior to that.
Noble County is likely to be the only county to remain in orange as its positivity rate remains below the 15% needed to put counties in the red.
