INDIANAPOLIS — The number of new deaths from COVID-19 hit a new single-day high, but the number new cases dropped slightly on a day of down testing.
A day after recording just seven deaths, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 61 new deaths, the most in a single 24-hour to date.
The jump in deaths was somewhat expected, as Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said counts typically fade over the weekend before the state gets a more robust report in during the week.
In total, 630 Hoosiers have died from coronavirus to date, with about 9-in-10 of those people being age 60 or older.
The number of new COVID-19 cases did fall a bit to 411 new cases, down from 476 the day prior. That 411 cases is the lowest since April 14, when the state had an extremely low testing total.
The drop in cases on Tuesday also came with a lower-than-lately testing number, with 2,600 tests processed. That’s a decline from a recent average closer to 3,800 per day.
Locally, case counts increased again in both Noble and LaGrange counties. Noble County, which is battling COVID-19 in two senior care facilities, increased another two cases to 40 total. LaGrange County added one new case to go to 18.
Steuben and DeKalb counties were unchanged as of Tuesday at 17 and 13 cases, respectively.
Elsewhere around the region, Allen County is up to 336 cases, Elkhart County has 179, Kosciusko County has 22 cases and Whitley County has recorded 16 to date.
The number of deaths locally remained unchanged, with Noble County at four — all residents of Sacred Heart Home in Avilla — with one each in LaGrange, DeKalb and Steuben counties.
On Monday, Box said the state’s tallies would soon be updated with data of “presumptive” COVID-19 deaths, to count cases where coronavirus was likely a factor but a diagnosis was never confirmed. Box said that will give a clearer picture of the impact of the virus.
New cases and deaths have been fairly stable over the last few weeks. Cases have generally been in a range of 450-600 per day, while deaths have remained steady.
Gov. Eric Holcomb attributed the state’s stay-at-home order with helping flatten the infection curve and maintain health care capacity. The state has healthy reserves of protective equipment as well as capacity in intensive care unit beds and ventilators available for patients.
Because of that, the state is looking ahead toward a slow reopening to business and some public contact, albeit with safety measures in place. The governor has stated repeatedly the reopening will be slow and driven by data as to not cause a new surge in cases.
