INDIANAPOLIS — Noble, DeKalb and LaGrange counties posted sizable increases in new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, continuing a surge in northeast Indiana.
Steuben County remains unaffected, but the three other counties have seen significant growth in cases since Memorial Day.
As of Saturday’s report from the Indiana State Department of Health, LaGrange County added 11 more cases, followed by DeKalb County at 10 and Noble County with eight. Steuben County had no new cases compared to Friday.
Cases in LaGrange County have more than doubled since Memorial Day, while DeKalb and Noble have both had growth of more than 50%.
The 29 cases in the three counties accounted for about 7% of the statewide total Saturday, as Indiana as a whole added just 419 new positive tests.
The continuing increases in the three counties are happening at the same time as major increases in cases in neighboring Elkhart and Allen counties, which have also seen cases increase more than 50% since the holiday.
Indiana Health District 3, which includes the four-county area as well as Allen, Whitley, Adams, Wells, Huntington, Wabash and Miami counties, has gone from 1,921 cases total as of May 25 to 2,800 as of Saturday. That’s a 45.8% increase overall.
Meanwhile, Indiana’s total cases have only increased 15.6%.
While more cases could be a sign of more testing, the new case rate is growing at a faster rate than the testing rate.
While new cases have risen by 45.8%, testing has only increased by 39.6%.
While statewide, more testing has led to a decrease in the positivity rate — the percentage of positive returns returned — northeast Indiana’s is going the opposite direction.
Indiana’s positivity rate all-time prior to Memorial Day was about 14% and since has had a daily rate of between 5-9%.
Northeast, Indiana, by comparison, had a positivity rate of 10.6% before Memorial Day and 16.3% since.
Indiana recorded 32 deaths on Saturday, taking the total overall to 2,110. The four-county area hasn’t had any new deaths, holding at 21 for Noble County, two each for LaGrange and Steuben counties and one in DeKalb County.
