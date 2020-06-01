ANGOLA — Trine University has modified its fall semester schedule for main campus undergraduates, with classes beginning Aug. 10 and ending Nov. 25, which is the day before Thanksgiving.
The schedule change does not impact students at Trine’s Fort Wayne Center for Health Sciences or those enrolled in TrineOnline. Students at the Fort Wayne Center for Health Sciences will start Aug. 17, and TrineOnline students will begin Aug. 24.
In emails sent to employees, students and parents, Trine President Earl D. Brooks II said the change is an effort to limit disruptions and provide the highest level of safety for the campus community in the wake of this spring’s COVID-19 outbreak.
The university intends to welcome students back to campus to start the fall semester, in accordance with federal, state and local health guidelines. There will be no fall holidays or breaks in the schedule.
“We fully intend to provide the best residential college experience possible while doing everything in our power to protect the health and safety of our entire campus community,” Brooks said, noting that the university’s plans have been guided by direction from the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American College Health Association, and in counsel with trusted partners like Parkview Health and Cameron Memorial Community Hospital.
Other colleges across the country are adopting similar calendars, with students ending the fall semester at Thanksgiving.
As the summer progresses, the university has implemented enhanced cleaning and disinfection procedures and is modifying classrooms and other on-campus spaces to ensure social distancing. The university, in partnership with Cameron Hospital, also is expanding its student health center.
Measures to prevent or impede the transmission of COVID-19 this fall will include strongly encouraging face coverings in public spaces, providing appropriate personal protective equipment, maintaining proper physical distancing, and, if necessary, COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.
“We will continue to move forward with optimism and the belief that our students, and our entire community will thrive, regardless of however we may be required to adapt to a changing landscape,” Brooks said. “The Trine experience may be somewhat different this fall, but I assure you, it will not be diminished.”
