ANGOLA — Rising COVID-19 numbers have prompted Steuben Superior Court to move jury selection for an upcoming trial to the multipurpose room of the Steuben Community Center.
The attempted murder trial of Joshua Kelley, 39, Waterloo, that starts on Aug. 16, will see jury selection conducted in the multipurpose room, which was the cafeteria when the building was Angola High School.
“With COVID-19 numbers trending up, I thought it best to be proactive and safe. Once the jury is impaneled, we will return to the Courthouse,” Superior Court Judge William Fee said in an email.
Last week, Steuben County moved into the orange rating for spread of COVID-19, the second worst rating in the state’s blue-yellow-orange-red rating system. This change was due to Steuben County’s testing positivity rate increasing to 15.34%.
On Monday, the Steuben County Board of Commissioners approved the request to use the multipurpose room by the Superior Court. Also, commissioners waived the fee for use of the facility.
This is not the first time that COVID-19 has impacted the Kelley case. His original trial had been scheduled for Feb. 8-12. Due to an Indiana Supreme Court mandate suspending jury trials through March 1, it had to be continued.
In December, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Travis Musser asked that the trial be moved to August in hopes that COVID-19’s grip had loosened.
With the prospect of jury selection taking place in the multipurpose room due to COVID-19, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Mike Meeks said a plan was developed last year so proper security could be provided. There were three occasions in the past where this was a possibility but the trials were called off because plea bargains were reached in the cases.
Meanwhile, in January, Kelley was sentenced to 120 months in prison for two federal convictions, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Kelley remains in the Steuben County Jail awaiting his upcoming trial. He has been incarcerated ever since the June 14, 2018, standoff at the rural Fremont Traveler’s Inn, which lasted seven hours and involved law enforcement personnel from throughout the region.
Steuben County and Fremont officers went to the motel after DeKalb County Communications received a 911 call reporting a “dead girl in the bathroom” at the motel, say court documents.
Officers entered Room 12, where Kelley was staying, and found the bathroom door shut, court records say. When police opened the door, Kelley allegedly was pointing a .380-caliber handgun. As the officers exited the room, Kelley allegedly fired at them.
Numerous heavily armed officers from agencies across the state, including an Indiana State Police armored vehicle, converged on the motel and the roads in the area were closed to traffic. The emergency response team deployed pepper spray into the room twice. On both occasions, Kelley fired a round from his gun out the window of the motel room, court documents say.
Kelley faces two Level 1 felony charges of attempted murder. A Level 1 felony carries up to a 40-year prison sentence.
He is also charged with Level 4 felony manufacturing methamphetamine, Level 5 felony intimidation with a deadly weapon, Level 6 felony pointing a firearm, and Class A misdemeanor and Level 5 felony allegations of carrying a handgun without a license. He is also looking at six sentence enhancers. Three of the enhancement charges, which could result in up to an additional 20 years under a conviction in the case, refer to pointing or discharging a firearm at a person known to be a police officer. The other three allege habitual offender, which could add up to 20 years for Level 1-4 felony convictions.
