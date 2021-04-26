INDIANAPOLIS — Flu activity has stayed mostly flat at “minimal” levels as Indiana nears the end of its monitoring season.
With five weeks left in the normal flu monitoring season, Indiana continues to see little impact from seasonal influenza and spikes at this time of year would be atypical.
For the week ending April 17, flu activity was again rated “minimal,” with 433 additional cases of “influenza-like illness” reported by monitoring sites. That brings the 2020-21 flu total to 13,361 overall.
The percentage of cases seen at outpatient facilities dropped slightly to 0.82%, about the same as 0.85% a week ago.
Flu rates usually run about 1-3% at this time of year, so the current numbers are still on the low end but closer to averages for April.
No new deaths were reported this week. Deaths attributable to flu this year number five, which is far lower than the annual average of about 150 deaths per year.
State health officials have noted that interventions being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as masking, social distancing and staying home when ill, are likely to have beneficial impacts in reducing the spread of influenza.
The state also notes that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may be affecting whether Hoosiers visit health care providers if they are sick or if they’re riding out illnesses at home without seeking treatment or professional opinion.
Flu reports at urgent care centers and emergency rooms was also nearly the same this week as last, at 0.76% compared to 0.75% a week ago.
That rate usually runs about 1-2% at this time of year, so the 2021 figures aren’t terribly lower compared to usual.
Indiana is nearing the end of flu surveillance season, as the state monitors for 20 weeks into the new year, which will take reports through May 22 this year.
At this point in the year, flu numbers generally are in rapid decline as warmer weather reduces the number of illnesses attributable to flu.
By the start of May, the state is usually below the 2% threshold seen as a baseline, with numbers declining further afterward.
Indiana has seen a considerable drop in flu activity this year compared to most.
While flu typically spikes in December and runs high through about March, the 2020-21 season never took off.
Aside from a few weeks where the state hit the second-lowest level of spread, “low,” numbers have hardly peaked above 1% and stayed at minimal levels. Numbers have been mostly flat since the turn of the new year into 2021.
Weekly flu surveillance reports from this year and previous years can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health website at in.gov/isdh/22104.htm.
