KENDALLVILLE — On Monday, East Noble will be offering a local opportunity for its students and their families to get vaccinated againt COVID-19.
Vaccines aren't required to attend school in the 2021-22 school year, but the district is hoping local residents take advantage of the chance to get immunized.
For those who do — or for those students who already have received vaccines from the county health department clinic in Albion prior — will have a chance to win one of 10 $200 prizes in a school lotto for fully vaccinated students.
East Noble is hosting two vaccine clinics at East Noble Middle School this summer, the first occurring this coming Monday June 28 and the second happening on July 19, both running from 3-6 p.m.
Superintendent Ann Linson said the clinics will be a local offering for families who may not have had time or motivation to travel to the county's clinic at the Noble County Public Library branch in Albion and will bring an opportunity closer to home.
Adolescents age 12-17 are only eligible to receive the two-shot Pfizer vaccine, which is the only one of the three vaccines in use in the U.S. that are approved for use among minors.
Vaccines will also be available for adult family members if they'd also like to get their shot at the school clinic.
People can sign up in advance at ourshot.in.gov or can simply walk-in and complete the registration at the middle school on clinic days.
"It's very nice that we have this and are making this accessible to our families," Linson said. "We hope folks take advantage of it."
Noble County's vaccination rate is on the worse end among Indiana's 92 counties, sitting at just 35% of residents who are fully vaccinated. That's 12 percentage points behind the statewide average, with Indiana being among the bottom quarter of states in terms of vaccination rates nationally.
Children age 12-15 only became eligible to receive vaccines as of mid-May when Pfizer was granted an emergency use authorization for its vaccines after running a clinical trial in that age group, showing similar high efficacy as was seen in adult populations.
Hoosiers 16 and older have been eligible for vaccines since early April, although 16- and 17-year-olds also can only receive Pfizer vaccines.
Statewide, about 13% of Hoosiers age 12-15 have become fully vaccinated so far, while vaccination rates among those 16-19 sits at about 28.5%.
Vaccines against COVID-19 are not being required to attend school at East Noble in 2021-22, COVID-19 activity has hit record lows locally and statewide so far this June and children typically don't develop a serious illness when they are infected with COVID-19.
Hoosiers under age 20 have made up about 15.3% of Indiana's more than 750,000 known cases of COVID-19 since March 2020, but only about a dozen of the state's 13,379 recorded deaths from COVID-19.
Statewide, slightly more than 1,000 people younger than 20 have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since March 2020, making up only about 2% of approximately 60,000 total patients who have been admitted after contracting the virus.
Although children are at generally low risk from COVID-19 themselves, health officials still encourage everyone to get vaccinated in order to help build communal protection against the virus going forward.
Vaccination helps not only protect an immunized person from the virus, but it helps break transmission of the virus to other people. That helps protect unvaccinated people — whether by choice or due to a medical issue barring them from getting the vaccine — as well as helps reduce the chance of the virus further mutating into new strains that may be more virulent, more dangerous or that could potentially circumvent current vaccine formulas.
But one of the main selling points being advertised to students and families with school-age children is that fully vaccinated students will not be required to quarantine if exposed to a COVID-positive person.
"If you get that vaccine, you do not have to quarantine," Superintendent Ann Linson noted in Wednesday's school board meeting.
Although masks are optional for the 2021-22 school year, quarantine procedures are not currently planned to go away. Schools, with a variety of safety requirements in place over the last school year, saw relatively few cases among student and staff populations in comparison to the general public, but quarantines triggered by cases and exposures had a much wider-reaching and disruptive effect on classrooms and extracurricular teams last school year.
Barring some change in directive from the governor or Indiana State Department of Health, schools will still have to issue quarantines when outbreaks occur in the student population.
COVID-19 activity is currently at record-low levels in Noble County as well as statewide this June, but cases dropped sharply in summer 2020 before surging back in fall and winter to new record highs. Whether another surge could be possible later this year is unknown — overall impacts would assumedly be lower since about half of Hoosiers have been vaccinated against the virus — but the majority of K-12 students will not be protected unless vaccines are approved for younger children at some point and uptake rates among youth increase substantially.
So far in 2021, almost all new cases of COVID-19 are being diagnosed in unvaccinated people, with fewer than 0.1% of vaccinated people experiencing a "breakthrough case" occurring after immunization and with many of those cases being among elderly patients unable to mount an adequate immune response even with help from a vaccine.
Pfizer vaccines have proved to be highly effective at preventing infection, severe illness and death, with efficacy rates upward of 95%.
Minor side effects may occur after vaccination, usually including a sore arm, fatigue or a short-lived fever as the body mounts an immune response. Other less common minor side effects can include headache, nausea, redness around the injection side or muscle pain, with those side effects usually occurring shortly after vaccination and lasting a day or two on average.
More serious side effects are exceptionally rare, with few known instances occurring among millions of vaccines distributed to individuals in the U.S.
During an informational meeting with East Noble school nurses and administrators earlier this month, Noble County Health Department public health nurse Anne Lowe noted that while side effects are possible — same as with any medication, vaccine or medical procedure — impacts are usually mild, serious incidents are extremely rare and risk, typically equal or greater, exist from a COVID-19 infection too.
Lowe specifically addressed two common questions brought up with vaccinations and younger people, regarding fertility and possible heart inflammation.
On the first, Lowe explained that there is no medical evidences the vaccine will sterilize youth despite viral social media posts claiming such. As vaccines produce the same types of antibodies a person would get if they contracted the virus naturally, there is no factual backing for COVID antibodies attacking the reproductive system.
On the second point, doctors and scientists continue to examine whether vaccines may cause slightly increased risk of myocarditis in teens compared to baseline incidence rates. The heart inflammation that's been detected in that age group following vaccination has been rare, minor and treatable. Lowe noted, however, that organ inflammation is a known symptom in some COVID-19 cases, at far higher rates that incidence being seen after vaccination, so families should be aware there is risk to consider in not getting vaccinated, too.
As an incentive for students to get vaccinated, East Noble is offering its own lotto for students who do get fully vaccinated by Aug. 13 thanks to support from four area businesses.
Thanks to financial support from Parkview Noble Center for Healthy Living, Jansen Family Dentistry, Black & Ramer Insurance and Automated Group Administration, East Noble is able to offer 10 $200 prizes to students who complete a two-shot vaccine regimen by the start of the new school year.
That lotto applies to both students getting vaccinated at the upcoming clinic as well as students who got vaccinated on their own outside of the middle school offerings. Students who are vaccinated outside the school clinic will just need to inform their school nurse before Aug. 13 in order to be entered into the drawing.
"So hopefully this is a little bit of an incentive for those folks who say 'Yeah I'm going to get it, I'm going to get it,'" but then haven't made time to do so, Linson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.