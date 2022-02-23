INDIANAPOLIS — Reflecting the ongoing plunge in new COVID-19 activity, county ratings improved markedly this week.
For the first time since early November, more than half of Indiana counties are in the two best ratings representing lower spread of the virus, including all of the four-county area.
This week saw the return of a few counties rated blue, representing "low" spread of the virus, the first time the state has had any at that lowest level since the week of Nov. 17, 2021. Three counties cracked into that best rating this week.
Meanwhile, about half of counties are now sitting in yellow for "moderate" spread, totaling 45, a major shift from just four a week ago.
The majority of the rest of the state — mostly southern Indiana — is still hanging in orange, with 42 counties at the "high" spread level, up slightly from 36 a week ago.
But the number of counties in red for "very high" spread plummeted from 52 a week ago to just two this week, both in southwest Indiana.
Northeast Indiana took part in that wave of improvement, with all four counties sitting in a yellow rating this week. LaGrange County was already at yellow a week ago, but Noble, DeKalb and Steuben all dropped color levels to get there.
In DeKalb and Steuben counties, both jumped from a worst red rating last week to yellow this week on major improvements in their metrics.
In DeKalb County, cases per capita dropped to 89 per 100,000, decreasing by more than half from 263 per 100,000 a week ago. DeKalb also saw its positivity rate dip below 10% to 9.92%, down from 20.88% just one week prior.
In Steuben County, cases also more than halved to 95 per 100,000 from 263 per 100,000 last week, while positivity sharply improved to 10.82% from 17.68% last week.
Noble County made an improvement from orange to yellow with only a minor improvement in cases to 152 per 100,000 down from 178 a week ago, but because positivity improved below 10% to 9.1%, down from 16.65% last week.
LaGrange County stayed in yellow although inched closer to a state-best blue rating as both of its metrics fell again. Cases dropped to 20 per 100,000 from 78 last week, while positivity was down to 6.46%. The county would need to see either cases drop to 10 per 100,000 or lower or fall below 5% positivity rate to get back to a blue rating next week.
The statewide improvement is a reflection the continued plunge in new COVID-19 activity coming out of the state's worst-ever surge this winter.
After Christmas and fueled by the extremely infectious omicron variant, new cases spiked to more than 14,000, more than doubling the state's previous all-time high set in December 2020.
But after hitting that peak — and after the state racked up about one-third of its all-time infections in a month's span — new cases have fallen off rapidly, now sitting under 1,000 per day.
That improvement is likely due in part to the sheer scope of infections that took place at the end of 2021 and early 2021 as the virus spread so widely and so quickly that it burned out its transmission lines and left hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers who recovered with a renewed natural immunity.
Natural immunity from COVID-19, like vaccine-given immunity, does appear to wane over time, however. More than 65,000 Hoosiers since September have been reinfected a second time with the virus after catching it sometime prior to then, showing that recovering from COVID-19 once it's necessarily a silver bullet defense for life.
That being said, studies have show natural immunity to be fairly durable, likely lasting months and offering, according to some reviews, slightly better defense than immunity gained solely through vaccination.
Health officials still recommend people who had COVID-19 get vaccinated afterward if they have not been before, as the doses of the vaccine help to reinforce the natural immunity gained through recovery.
Only about 54% of Hoosiers have had a vaccine at some point over the last year-plus, with rates significantly lower in northeast Indiana.
About 25% of all Hoosiers have had a known case of COVID-19 at one point or another, meaning about a quarter of all Hoosiers are still walking around with no immunity against the virus, from vaccines or previous or infections.
