KENDALLVILLE — Michelle Harlan, RN, birth planner and lactation consultant at Parkview Noble Hospital, received the Honorable Michael J. Kramer Child Protection Award from the Noble County Child Protection Team on Friday, May 15.
“This award recognizes someone who has consistently shown a high level of commitment to the safety and well-being of the children of Noble County,” said Amanda Herendeen, MSW, LSW, Noble County director, Indiana Department of Child Services. “Michelle has served as an advocate for parents and caregivers to have the resources, education, and supplies they need to ensure all babies have a safe sleep environment.”
“Michelle understands that each family is unique,” said Ashley Rodenbeck, clinical supervisor, Family Birthing Center, Parkview Noble Hospital. “She consistently works to identify each family’s needs and then helps connect them to community resources for access to the tools and support they need to be successful.”
“Michelle recognized the infant mortality crisis in northeast Indiana, and specifically in Noble County,” said Erin Norton, director, Community Outreach, Parkview Health’s Women’s and Children’s Services. “Not only does she focus specifically on safe sleep, she advocates for a holistic approach that encompasses the health and well-being of the entire family.
“Her persistence has led to increased awareness and engagement by a variety of stakeholders in Noble County. Because of Michelle’s work, more Noble County babies have lived to see their first birthday.”
The Noble County Child Protection Team (CPT) consists of representatives of Noble County agencies including DCS, law enforcement, probation, victims’ advocacy, the prosecutor’s office, Noble County commissioners, CASA, Noble County schools, the Northeastern Center and the Bowen Center.
Nominations for the Judge Kramer Child Protection Award are reviewed and selected by members of the CPT and Judge Kramer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.