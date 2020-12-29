Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Snow this evening will mix with and change to freezing rain and rain late. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will mix with and change to freezing rain and rain late. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.