AUBURN — The United Way of DeKalb County is recognizing local nonprofit organizations that recently were awarded COVID-19 Phase II Grants.
The United Way awards fund to organizations and programs that have strong experience working to provide support for immediate basic needs as well as mental and economic stability.
The latest grant recipients are:
• TLC Preschool — $6,000 to switch to touch-free bathrooms, to help with the outdoor learning environment, maintain social distancing and provide student quarantine sensory boxes; and
• Science Central, $2,000 to provide elementary, middle school and high school students in DeKalb County with the Science4U outreach programs.
“As we enter 20201, we are continuing to aid where some of the county’s greatest needs are. 2020 has not been the year that we all envisioned a year ago, but through hard times come great triumphs. The partnerships that have formed and the impact that is being done to take care of those in our county continue to bloom. We will continue to get through this pandemic and Live United” said Tyler Cleverly, executive director of the United Way of DeKalb County.
The United Way COVID-19 Phase II grants are reviewed by a task force of countywide community leaders. Organizations requesting COVID-19 funds must complete the application found on the United Way website at unitedwaydekalb.org/covid-19
For any additional questions or to donate to the COVID-19 Relief or general funds, people may contact the United Way office at 927-0995 or send email to info@unitedwaydekalb.org.
