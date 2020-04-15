LAGRANGE — After a couple of weeks hunkering down inside their homes to limit the spread of the coronavirus, LaGrange County Health Department Health Officer Dr. Thomas Pechin said its never been more important for Hoosiers to continue to fight COVID-19 by simply staying clear of others.
“Quarantine is the best treatment for this disease,” he said during a recent phone conversation. “There’s some empiric evidence that shows it’s working.”
Pechin is tasked with guiding LaGrange County’s fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and it’s his job to ensure proper health protocols are being followed. LaGrange County, as of Tuesday afternoon, remains with 13 people infected by COVID-19, numbers that have slowly but steadily continued to creep upward over the last two weeks. Overall, Indiana has seen more than 8,500 people infected with the disease, and COVID-19 has claimed the lives of more than 385 Hoosiers. Statewide, that’s more than double the lives lost to flu during the annual Indiana flu season. One person in LaGrange County has died from a COVID-19.
Pechin said at this point, it’s impossible to know just how widespread the virus is in LaGrange County.
“Because of the dearth of testing, there’s no real way to know how we’re doing,” he said. According to ISBOH data, only 65 people locally have been formally tested for the disease.
Pechin said he knew it was difficult to ask people to remain at home over the Easter holiday but added that home quarantining and social distancing are still the best way to slow the spread of the disease and eventually stop it in its tracks.
“I know that people have to make hard decisions but it really is going to be lifesaving,” he explained.
Even while some medical experts have suggested the disease will peak in Indiana within the next week, Pechin says Hoosiers need to stay the course and continue to self-quarantine.
“I think it’s just right now, even though we’ve all been hunkered down and in quarantine for a couple of weeks, its never been more important to be in quarantine for the next few weeks, especially if you’re over 60 years old,” he said
Pechin reminds people that one of the most dangerous things about the coronavirus is its ability to remain asymptomatic in some people, allowing them to unwitting spread to disease to others who may not experience the same, mild infection.
Pechin said he’s hopeful medical science will soon turn a corner and device a working treatment for COVID-19. Pechin said, ultimately, a vaccination will be developed to end the coronavirus epidemic.
“I’m very hopeful that in medical treatment is going to be available soon,” he said. They’re working feverishly right now to create a vaccine. They’re also working very hard on new medications.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.