Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.