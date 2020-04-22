INDIANAPOLIS — New cases of COVID-19 are down again, as are deaths, but it was also another day for down testing.
Indiana logged 341 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday’s noon update to the Indiana State Department of Health dashboard, extending to a three-day streak of decreases in cases.
Deaths, which hit a new single-day record of 61 on Tuesday, were down to 31 on Wednesday.
Reporting of deaths is sometimes on a lag, so single-day amounts can sometimes represent deaths that have occurred over several days prior. Wednesday’s number, for example, included a majority of deaths recorded April 18-20, including one from as long ago as April 2.
While reductions were record in both cases and deaths, it again coincided with a reduction in the number of tests processed, as that declined to 2,206 new samples processed.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box had noted Tuesday that numbers might have appeared artificially low due to a statewide reporting system being offline at a critical time and that issue extended into today’s count.
The decrease in testing continues a recent slide after Indiana had a streak about a week ago of three in four days with 3,500 tests or more processed.
Locally, Noble County saw another increase in cases, rising five more to 45 overall. That number has tripled from a week ago as outbreaks in two nursing home facilities remain ongoing.
Steuben County also added one case to go to 18 overall, while LaGrange and DeKalb counties were unchanged at 18 and 13 cases total, respectively.
No new deaths have been reported in the four county area. Noble County has had four deaths to date, while DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben counties have each had one patient die.
Elsewhere in the region, Allen County is up to 343 cases total, followed by Elkhart County at 185, Kosciusko County at 23 and Whitley County at 16.
