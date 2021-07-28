INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 is once again spreading more widely in Indiana and its weekly county ratings are continuing to worsen.
More than a dozen counties are now in an orange rating representing “high” spread of the virus, while few counties are still holding onto the best rating measuring COVID-19 spread in the community.
Locally, that degradation in ratings includes DeKalb and Steuben counties, both of which jumped to orange ratings this week, while neighboring Noble and LaGrange counties held in yellow ratings for moderate spread.
It’s the fourth straight week that Indiana’s color-coded ratings have gotten worse and the statewide picture hasn’t looked as orange and yellow since February when vaccines were still just first getting out to the Hoosier population.
This week, 15 counties were rated orange for high spread of the virus, up from four a week ago. Yellow counties, representing moderate spread, decreased slightly because of it but still remain at 47 of the state’s 92 counties.
Now, less than a third of counties still hold the blue rating, representing low spread. Just 30 are still hanging onto that color, the lowest since Feb. 17 when only 11 counties held that best score before climbing to 39 blue counties on Feb. 24.
Locally, DeKalb and Steuben counties have faded the quickest.
After five consecutive weeks in blue, DeKalb County lost the rating and spent the previous two weeks in yellow before going orange this week.
The color change in DeKalb County was triggered by both high case counts and high positivity. Cases rose to 105 per 100,000, up from 59 a week ago. Positivity actually improved slightly, but remains high at 10.5% but down from 11.05% last week.
In Steuben County, its jump up the scale has been driven by sharply rising positivity rates. After sitting in blue two weeks ago, Steuben went yellow last week and rose to orange this week.
Positivity is fifth-highest in the state right now at 15.34%, almost triple from 5.41% a week ago, while cases were down a bit, similar to a week ago at 89 per 100,000 from 98 per 100,000.
Noble and LaGrange counties held yellow for another week, showing slight improvement.
In Noble County, which was close to triggering orange a week ago, positivity fell to 7.62% from 9.46% a week ago. Cases were up slightly, however, at 123 per 100,000 from 117 last week.
If positivity were to top 10% with cases above 100 per 100,000, Noble County would join its neighbors in orange next week.
LaGrange County is the only local county sitting safely in yellow this week. Cases remain lower at 25 per 100,000, up a bit from 22 per 100,000 last week. Positivity was down at 6.72% from 12% last week.
LaGrange County sees little testing and therefore few confirmed cases, which limits the ability to see a good picture of actual infections in the community. LaGrange County is the state’s least vaccinated county, with fewer than 25% of its population immunized, making it arguably the most susceptible to new outbreaks.
The changing county ratings come on the heels of consistently rising COVID-19 activity across Indiana.
After averaging fewer than 200 new cases per day at its lowest point in June, the state is averaging more than 750 cases per day over the last week and has posted back-to-back days with more than 1,000 cases the last two days.
Positivity has risen from a record low of 2.1% to 6.5% average over the last seven days.
Hospitalizations are also sharply rising. After sitting at 400 patients in treatment on July 10, the statewide hospital census has been seeing daily increases and now sits at 781 total as of Wednesday. That’s the highest since late May, when the state was on the downswing during a multi-week stretch of improvement.
The only metric that hasn’t move notably upward in recent days is daily deaths, will still remain at an average of fewer than five per day. That being said, deaths is a lagging indicator, using rising a few weeks after hospitalization numbers start rising, so impact from currently rising admissions may not start appearing until August.
Indiana has been hit recently by the delta variant of COVID-19, first identified in India, but now becoming the dominant strain circulating in the U.S. That variant is more infectious than the original COVID-19 virus sequenced in 2020, while also generally hitting patients harder when infected.
The delta variant has been identified in 91% of samples analyzed this month by the state department of health.
Indiana remains one of the least-vaccinated states in the U.S., with just over half of eligible Hoosiers age 12 and older fully vaccinated against the virus.
Northeast Indiana is worse, with local counties lagging that statewide average widely. Steuben County is closest at 45%, followed by DeKalb County at 41%, Noble County in the bottom quartile of the state at 37% and LaGrange County last overall at a mere 23%.
