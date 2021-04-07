INDIANAPOLIS — For the second week, Indiana is seeings it county-based COVID-19 spread ratings worsen as cases and positivity have ticked up recently across the state.
Locally, results were more mixed — DeKalb County improved to the best blue rating again while Noble County ticked up to yellow after weeks sitting in the blue.
This week's county ratings — which no longer automatically trigger restrictions in counties as Gov. Eric Holcomb pulled back on that rule as of Tuesday in his latest executive order — illustrate a recent trend being seen across the state as COVID-19 cases and positivity tick up slightly after nearly three months of week-by-week improvement.
This week, the number of counties in blue, the best rating representing low spread, fell to 46, half of Indiana's 92 counties, down from 53 last week. The number of blue counties hit as high as 66 on March 24, but has been dropping since.
Likewise, the number of counties in yellow, representing moderate spread, have ticked up to 44 from 37 a week ago. Orange counties, representing high spread, remain at two, same as a week ago. No counties are scored red for very high spread.
The state has been seeing an increase in cases, positivity and hospitalizations since the end of March.
Indiana was averaging 752 cases per day across the first three weeks of March, but that rose to 859 for the final 10 days of the month. In the first week of April, the average for the week has continued to climb to 994 cases per day.
Positivity, which hit as low as 3% during early March, has now risen to 4.5% across Indiana as a whole.
And hospitalizations, which hit an all time low of 548 patients in treatment on March 21, have since risen back up toward 800 patients, sitting at 789 in treatment as of Wednesday.
Locally, DeKalb County dropped to a blue rating for the second time in three weeks, but Noble County increased to yellow for the first time since Feb. 24.
In DeKalb County, which had been lingering near the threshold between yellow and blue for weeks now, made the drop again, although just barely.
Positivity fell to 4.92%, which was just enough to push it back into blue. Per-capita case rates fell a bit from 85 cases per 100,000 last week to 64 per 100,000 this week.
DeKalb County was in blue the week of March 24, but then rose back to yellow when positivity crested 5%, before falling back again this week.
In Noble County, the push back into yellow was driven not by a rise in positivity, as has been typical for most counties, but due to increasing case counts.
Per-capita cases rose to 108 per 100,000, enough to push the county to yellow, despite a positivity rate of 4.63%, although that's up for the second-straight week from 3.87% seven days ago.
Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff said Wednesday that the county will continue to follow through at least April the state's previous gathering restrictions set forth by the county-based system, meaning that gatherings will be capped at 100 people or up to 50% capacity with an approved safety plan.
Noble County had been in blue for five consecutive weeks before losing its grip on the best rating this week.
LaGrange and Steuben counties were unchanged from a week ago, with LaGrange holding in blue and Steuben County in yellow for another week.
LaGrange County saw small drop in cases to 27 per 100,000 from 40 a week ago, but positivity rose from 3.87% to 4.56% this week. Rising above 5% would toss LaGrange County back to yellow for the first time since March 17.
Steuben County, which has been yellow for seven consecutive weeks now, has been traveling in the wrong direction, moving closer to orange than toward blue lately.
Cases rose again to 121 cases per 100,000 people from 106 a week ago, and positivity was up narrowly to 7.56% from 7.43% last week.
In order to get to blue, Steuben County would need cases to drop below 100 per 100,000 and have positivity fall below 5%.
Looking at the state as a whole, northern Indiana has significantly yellowed, with the majority of the 46 yellow counties located north of Indianapolis. Southwest and south-central Indiana also have pockets of yellow, while western and eastern regions of the state remain mostly blue.
Starting this week, Holcomb rolled back the county-based restrictions as well as downgraded the state mask mandate to a mask advisory, meaning masks aren't required by the state in public places, although individual counties, cities and towns, businesses and organizations can make that decision for themselves.
The changes hit at at time when the state had already started to see some upticks in COVID-19 activity before going into effect on Tuesday.
Holcomb said last week that the rollback on the restrictions was not a "mission accomplished" moment and encouraged Hoosiers to keep up their precautions and get vaccinated, which will help eliminate greater threat of another surge.
Holcomb said other factors including the state's ability to test and treat patients who do contract the virus weighed into the decision to pull back on the state orders.
Although case activity has risen, statewide death counts remain low. Upwards of 70% of the state's most vulnerable populations — those 60 years old and older — have been vaccinated, which has significantly blunted the lives lost from the pandemic.
Deaths, however, are generally a lagging indicator and don't begin to rise for two or more weeks after earlier signs start increasing.
