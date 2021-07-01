ANGOLA — Angola Balloons Aloft is striking back at the pandemic that limited the event last year.
Angola Balloons Aloft is partnering with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and the Steuben County Health Department to offer free COVID-19 vaccines during the event, which is free and open to the public on Friday, July 10, and Saturday, July 11, at Angola High School.
The vaccines will be offered Friday between 5-7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The clinic will be located near the antique tractors, east of the Angola High School main doors.
"Please take a moment to stop by our location and say hello to our staff and get vaccinated," said Alicia Walsh, administrator of the Health Department.
Two types of the vaccine will be available, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the Pfizer BioNTech, with a limited amount of Moderna, Walsh said.
The Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine is offered to people 18 years and older, while the Pfizer vaccine is for those 12 and older. Pfizer and Moderna are a two-shot series and people choosing this option will have their second vaccination scheduled at the event.
Vaccines are open to everyone, not just Steuben County residents. A valid form of identification must be presented. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Register at ourshot.in.gov or call 668-1000, ext. 1500.
Those who get vaccinated at Angola Balloons Aloft are asked to stop by the Cameron Memorial Community Hospital tent for a chance to win a give away prize.
There will also be a variety of information available on vaccines for COVID-19 to help residents better understand their benefits, as well as other information.
"We are excited to be at Balloons Aloft, and will have educational information available for routine childhood vaccinations as well," Walsh said.
About 44% of Steuben County residents older than 12 have been vaccinated against COVID-19, state data says.
